Maersk Drilling awarded three-well drillship contract by POSCO International

Maersk Drilling has secured a contract for the 7th generation drillship Maersk Viking which will be employed by the POSCO International Corporation, a Korean operator, for a three-well campaign offshore Myanmar. The contract is expected to commence in the end of 2019, with an estimated duration of 154 days. The value of the firm contract is USD 33m, including a mobilisation fee. An additional one-well option is included in the contract.

“We are very excited about having the opportunity to work together with the POSCO International Corporation and helping them achieve their goals. This campaign will enable us to showcase the nimbleness of our deepwater fleet, including the ability to move our floaters from one region to another and quickly start up new operations. We look forward to demonstrating the capabilities of our 7th generation drillships in the Asian-Pacific market,” says Morten Kelstrup, COO of Maersk Drilling.

Maersk Viking is a high-spec ultra-deepwater drillship which was delivered in 2013. In August this year, Maersk Viking completed its latest campaign in Ghana, which included a well drilled at an ultra-deepwater depth of 10,125 ft.