Shintech expansion’s first phase to be completed in mid-2021

The first phase of U.S. polyvinyl chloride producer Shintech’s PVC expansion in Louisiana remains on track to finish construction in mid-2021, reports S&P Global.

PVC

The project had originally been slated for completion by the end of 2020, with startup in Q1 2021. However, work slowed earlier in 2020 to ensure COVID-19 safety protocols, which delayed its completion.

The $1.49 billion first phase involves an expansion across the entire PVC production chain at Shintech’s Plaquemine complex. PVC capacity will be expanded by 58 percent from 635,029 mt/year to more than 1 million mt/year. Read more.