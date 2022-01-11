Chevron Phillips Chemical completes first commercial sales of Marlex Anew Circular Polyethylene

Reaching a significant milestone in its efforts to strengthen the circular economy for plastics, Chevron Phillips Chemical (CPChem) today announced the first commercial sales of its Marlex® Anew™ Circular Polyethylene.

“We are thrilled to add Marlex® Anew™ Circular Polyethylene to our portfolio and make this product available to customers,” said Benny Mermans, CPChem’s vice president of sustainability. “Enhancing the sustainability of our products is one of CPChem’s key focus areas. Filling the first orders of our circular polyethylene is tangible proof of our work to accelerate change for a sustainable future.”

CPChem has already begun delivering Marlex® Anew™ Circular Polyethylene and is working to further expand production volumes. Since announcing the launch of its advanced recycling program in October 2020, CPChem has been certified by International Sustainability & Carbon Certification (ISCC) PLUS, a globally recognized sustainability certification system. The company has also scaled production volumes and signed long-term feedstock supply agreements with several producers of high-quality feedstocks.

In addition to establishing a network of suppliers, CPChem worked with Chevron to successfully process pyrolysis oil at Chevron’s Pascagoula Refinery in a certified commercial-scale trial. As a result, this enables CPChem to source feedstock derived from plastics waste to produce Marlex® Anew™ Circular Polyethylene. Additionally, CPChem is evaluating future collaborative opportunities with Chevron to reinforce both companies’ sustainability-related efforts and to support CPChem’s annual production target of 1 billion pounds of Marlex® Anew™ Circular Polyethylene by 2030.

“Chevron is supportive of CPChem’s continued efforts on sustainability-related initiatives,” said Chris Cavote, president of manufacturing for Chevron. “The amount of pyrolysis oil used in the trial run equates to converting approximately 2 million one-gallon milk jugs into feedstock. This is a great step in helping support customers’ growing demand for circular polymers.”