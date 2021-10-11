bp starts new Gulf of Mexico production at Na Kika platform

bp reached a significant milestone with the safe startup of the Manuel project in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

Manuel includes a new subsea production system for two new wells tied into the Na Kika platform. The wells are expected to boost gross platform production by an estimated 20,100 boe/d.

Starlee Sykes, bp senior vice president for Gulf of Mexico and Canada, said, "Manuel is exactly the type of high-value project that is critical to growing our business here in the Gulf of Mexico. bp's focused and resilient hydrocarbons business is a key pillar of our strategy. This startup is another example of our team's commitment to safe and reliable operations."

The bp-operated wells, drilled to a depth of approximately 21,000 feet, are located southeast of the Na Kika platform, approximately 140 miles off the coast of New Orleans. bp and Shell each hold a 50-percent working interest in the Manuel development.

