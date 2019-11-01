TC Energy announces $1.2B expansion: West Path Delivery Program

NOVA Gas Transmission Ltd.’s (NGTL) and Foothills Systems West Path Delivery project, recently approved in April 2019, will connect the recently announced GTN XPress Project to deliver large volumes to downstream markets, stated TC Energy in a released statement. The expansion is estimated at $1.2 billion.

“The West Path Delivery Program, along with the GTN XPress Project, further enhances connections of the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin (WCSB) to high-value downstream markets,” said Russ Girling, president and Chief Executive Officer. “This $1.2 billion program brings our sanctioned expansions of NGTL and Foothills infrastructure to $10 billion, demonstrating our strong commitment to the long-term viability of the WCSB.” The West Path Delivery Program consists of 211/2-km of natural gas pipeline, two compressor station unit additions, and related facilities to supply southwest Alberta and connected markets with Western Canadian production.

The proposed pipeline (Rocky View section) will begin just north of Cochrane, Alta., at NGTL’s existing WAS110 valve site, and terminate at NGTL’s existing WAS100 valve site, 16 km west of Calgary.

Applications for approvals to construct and operate the facilities are expected to be filed in 2020 and, pending receipt of regulatory approvals, construction is expected to commence as early as fourth quarter 2021.