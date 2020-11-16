Final LDPE unit at Sasol's Lake Charles complex reaches beneficial operation

Sasol's low-density polyethylene (LDPE) unit at the Lake Charles Chemicals Complex (LCCP), in Louisiana reached beneficial operation on November 15.

The LDPE unit is the seventh and final LCCP unit to come online.

The LCCP is now 100 percent complete with total capital expenditure forecast to be within the previously communicated guidance of $12.8-billion.

The LCCP was, in 2014, estimated to cost about $8.9-billion to build, but a number of upward revisions have been announced over the years, with the latest revision costing $12.8-billion.

“This milestone safely brings our LCCP to a close and sets the stage for the next step in the evolution of our chemical business.

“The completion of this unit and its impending transition to our joint venture with LyondellBasell will accelerate our transformation to a more specialty chemicals-focused company with a strong presence of base chemicals in our portfolio,” says Sasol CEO and president Fleetwood Grobler.

Sasol’s LDPE unit uses ExxonMobil technology and has a nameplate capacity of 420,000 t/y.

LDPE is used to manufacture plastic bags, shrink wrap and stretch film, coatings for paper cups and cartons, container lids, squeezable bottles, and other applications.

The LDPE unit is one of the three LCCP plants that will form part of the Sasol/LyondellBasell Louisiana Integrated Polyethylene joint venture (JV).

To date, Sasol’s Lake Charles Chemicals Project has generated more than 800 full-time quality manufacturing jobs, with up to 6,500 people on-site during construction, $4 billion to Louisiana businesses, and nearly $200 million in local and state taxes.