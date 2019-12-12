Next Wave Energy to build alkylate production facility in Pasadena

McDermott International, Inc. today announced that it has been awarded a sizeable* technology contract for Next Wave Energy Partners, LP's grassroots alkylate production facility, known as Project Traveler, in Pasadena, Texas.

McDermott's Lummus Technology is providing the PDP and license for its unique ethylene dimerization process. Lummus Technology's proprietary Dimer® process converts ethylene to an unmatched high purity butene-2 feed stream ideal for producing an alkylate with a higher-octane value. Higher quality alkylate is used for blending cleaner-burning gasoline required by the demands of modern and future high-performance engines.

"Lummus' vast portfolio of petrochemical and refining options is enabling producers to produce an array of higher-value products from available feed streams. The innovative approach to producing alkylate from ethylene for Project Traveler is one such example,'' said Leon de Bruyn, Senior Vice President, Lummus Technology. "Alkylate is one of the cleanest petroleum products that is high in octane, yet low in vapor pressure, sulfur and aromatics. As the world transitions to more sustainable energy sources, Lummus will continue to deliver innovative solutions that help customers and end-users lower their carbon footprints."

When operational in mid-2022, the facility will have the capability to consume 1.2 billion pounds per year of ethylene feedstock producing an estimated 28,000 barrels per day of alkylate.

McDermott's Lummus Technology is a leading licensor of proprietary petrochemicals, refining, gasification and gas processing technologies, and a supplier of proprietary catalysts and related engineering. With a heritage spanning more than 100 years, encompassing approximately 3,400 patents and patent applications, Lummus Technology provides one of the industry's most diversified technology portfolios to the hydrocarbon processing sector.

The award for the license and PDP will be reflected in McDermott's fourth quarter 2019 backlog.

*McDermott defines a sizeable contract as between USD $1 million and USD $50 million.