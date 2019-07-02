INEOS Oxide today announces Chocolate Bayou, Texas as the location for its new Ethylene Oxide (EO) investment in the USA

INEOS Oxide today confirms its new 1.2 billion lb (circa 520 kt) Ethylene Oxide (EO) unit and associated downstream Ethylene Oxide Derivatives (EOD) is to be built at INEOS’ Chocolate Bayou manufacturing works south of Houston on the Gulf of Mexico coast.

Chocolate Bayou is currently host to two Olefins crackers, two Polypropylene units and two Cogen facilities operated by INEOS O&P USA. A new Linear Alpha Olefins unit and associated downstream Poly Alpha Olefins unit are also currently under construction at the site by INEOS Oligomers.

The selection of Chocolate Bayou to host the new EO & EOD facility will reinforce on-site integration to the benefit of both the crackers and the derivative assets. The availability of additional land close to the unit will also enable interested third-parties to co-locate and consume EO by pipeline.