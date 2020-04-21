Downstream

Linde starts up new air separation plant on U.S. Gulf Coast

Linde has started up a new air separation unit (ASU) in Freeport, Texas, as part of a long-term agreement to supply MEGlobal's new ethylene glycol (EG) plant in Oyster Creek, Texas.

The new ASU will safely and reliably supply oxygen and nitrogen to MEGlobal Oyster Creek for use in its EG manufacturing process. EG is used as a raw material in a variety of products, such as polyester fibers, polyethylene terephthalate resins for liquid and food containers, and other industrial applications. The ASU will also supply Linde's extensive industrial gas pipeline system and add new argon capacity.

In addition to the ASU, Linde started a new CO2 plant in Freeport, Texas, that will recycle the crude CO2 supplied from an MEGlobal process. The crude CO2 will be purified and liquefied into commercial grades to serve customers in a variety of industries.

Meridian Energy Group completes ESMP

Meridian Energy Group Inc. has completed the adoption of its Environmental and Social Management Plan (ESMP). The ESMP is intended to reaffirm Meridian's commitment to the environmentally and socially responsible development and operation of its facilities and its alignment with the risk management framework set forth in the Equator Principles. Meridian has also formed an Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Committee of executive officers and experts to support Meridian's ongoing implementation of the ESMP. The ESG Committee will advise Meridian's CEO and board of directors regarding environmental, health and safety, corporate social responsibility, corporate governance, sustainability and related policy matters.

"Meridian's founders and management, in response to â¦ the clear demand for cleaner refineries and refined products in both the consumer and investment markets, have created a new type of refinery and a new kind of refining company that surpasses the permitting requirements of all relevant regulatory jurisdictions," said Meridian CEO and Chairman William Prentice.

Formosa Plastics Corp. provides expansion update

Formosa Plastics Corp. USA continues its progress on the construction and startup of expansion units at its Point Comfort, Texas, site. Included below are the statuses of two selected expansion units:

Formosa's new low-density polyethylene plant is undergoing commissioning. At press time, initial startup was expected this month.

Formosa's new Olefins-III unit's initial startup is complete. At press time, its output scale-up was in progress.

New plastics plants key to continued U.S. economic growth

In light of new efforts to end plastic waste, the American Chemistry Council (ACC) recently issued the following statement on the importance of balancing these new initiatives with the construction of new plant infrastructure to bolster the economy:

"ACC and our members are contributing to solutions to help end plastic waste, and we welcome the opportunity to work with Congress on legislation that will help improve plastic recycling and recovery in the U.S. â¦ But suggestions such as a moratorium on new plastic facilities would limit domestic manufacturing growth, jobs, tax revenues for local communities and other benefits.

"Plastics make our cars lighter and more fuel-efficient and our homes more energy-efficient while significantly lowering our carbon footprint. Plastic food packaging and pipes deliver clean food and water to people in our communities and around the globe. Society needs plastics to live more sustainably."

ACC has established a goal of making all plastic packaging in the U.S. recyclable or recoverable by 2030 and for all plastic packaging to be reused, recycled or repurposed by 2040.

