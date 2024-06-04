The EHS (Environmental, Health & Safety) Seminar has been held for over 30 years on location in Galveston, Texas.

This is the largest safety event in the nation that focuses exclusively on the petrochemical industry. The seminar is uniquely one of the few of its kind that focuses on industry personnel. The attendees are made up of owner companies, suppliers, operators, safety professionals and environmental engineers. The Seminar is sponsored by the Texas Chemistry Council, Texas Chemistry Alliance in collaboration with the Louisiana Chemical Association and the Louisiana Chemical Industry Alliance.