Reuters Events: Downstream 2024

Downstream generated $613 billion of operating cashflow between 2021 and 2023. Yet CAPEX and OPEX are normalizing at new lows, and inflation, supply chain issues and workforce shortages are further hindering ROI. Despite the return of positive cashflow, winning budget and delivering reliable value creation is proving to be more challenging than ever before.

To secure the budget that remains and produce reliable value creation, downstream decision makers must:

- Prioritize the most competitive work that also delivers on decarbonization goals.

- Master the art of predictable cost control to ensure reliable ROI.

- Become highly effective in data driven decision making to maximize asset utilization.

- Meet the workforce crisis head to resource the needs of today's downstream industry.

The Reuters Events: Downstream USA 2024 conference will bring together 500+ executives from major downstream producers and EPCs for 2-days of exclusive case-studies evidencing real ROI and discussion sharing lessons learned and successful strategies cutting costs, creating value, and driving decarbonizing.

In our action-packed exhibition 3,500+ budget gatekeepers from across reliability, maintenance, turnarounds, capital projects, digitalization and decarbonization will explore 160 booths, expo tours, product demos, workforce development opportunities and much more. Attend FOR FREE to meet the innovators behind the latest solutions, tools, equipment and components to meet all your procurement needs and deadlines in 2024 and beyond.

