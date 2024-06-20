Lunch & Learn: The lean approach to digital permit to work

Thinking about switching your Permit to Work system to digital but not sure where to start?

Don’t let uncertainty hold you back. During this webinar, we’ll show you a lean way to bring everything you need to your digital permit-to-work program.

You’ll learn how to:

Spend less time on admin and stay on top of compliance with an automated audit trail.

Keep all your work permits and forms in one easy-to-access platform.

Handle the entire Permit to Work process digitally, from start to finish.

Move from pen and paper to a digital system in just 8 weeks.

Got concerns? We hear you

Concerned that going digital means less focus on safety? We’ll show you how automation actually increases risk awareness.

Not sure if you’re ready for digital solutions? We’ll guide you step-by-step.

Anxious that mobile devices might disrupt your workplace? We’ll help you integrate tech smoothly into your safety culture.

See TenForce in action:

Our webinar will tackle these concerns head-on:

Divide and conquer, start digitizing the administrative part first.

Use our standard digital workflow but keep your current permit printing process.

Begin with small, manageable steps that show quick wins and build confidence.

Reserve your spot now!

Join us to discover how you can overcome common hurdles and successfully implement a digital Permit to Work system.