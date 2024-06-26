Hydrogen Technology Conference & Expo is North America's must-attend exhibition and conference that is exclusively dedicated to discussing advanced technologies for the hydrogen and fuel cell industry.

The event brings together the entire hydrogen value chain to focus on developing solutions and innovations for low-carbon hydrogen production, efficient storage and distribution as well as applications in a variety of stationary and mobile applications.

Don’t miss your chance to network with industry frontrunners and best-in-class solution providers at the NRG Center, Houston, Texas, USA on June 26-27 2024.

More than 400+ exhibitors, 200+ speakers, 5 conference tracks and over 8,500+ attendees will come together to discuss, and see, the latest technologies and engineering solutions, advanced materials, manufacturing equipment, infrastructure, as well as test and evaluation tools and services to finally commercialize hydrogen as a mainstream provider of low carbon, renewable energy.