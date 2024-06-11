Having established itself as the premier gathering for the global hydrogen community in the Americas region, the Hydrogen Americas 2024 Summit & Exhibition will return to Washington D.C. on 11 – 12 June 2024.

Clean hydrogen has emerged as a crucially important tool to aid the decarbonization of hard-to-abate sectors in order to achieve energy security targets and net zero. As part of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), the 45V clean hydrogen production tax credit provides projects with a key financial incentive through CCUS.

Following the announcement of 45V alongside the 45Q tax credit, seen by some to be more practical due to there being no restrictive emissions requirements with calculations based entirely on carbon capture, questions remain over their applicability to certain projects based upon size and scale.

With a speaker lineup packed with policymakers and key industry leaders from across the US and Americas, the Hydrogen Americas Summit provides the platform for these questions to be discussed at the highest level and for developers to understand the impact of these policies, making use of them in the most optimal way possible.

The event organizers have also extended the free-to-attend expo area to allow 4000 industry leaders from across the value chain to witness hydrogen in action, to participate in the popular H2-Tech Series, and to meet 100+ hydrogen pioneers who will be showcasing their latest technologies, project developments, and policies. Prospective attendees are encouraged to register their place today to connect with new business partners and exchange the latest insights to make their hydrogen projects a reality.