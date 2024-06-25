Expand Global Energy Transition 2024

Amidst unprecedented transition momentum, energy leaders are stuck at the intersection between delivering secure and affordable energy today while accelerating the transformational shift to a low-carbon economy.

This shift is existential, and it's underway.

Energy, finance, and industrial stakeholders must transform their business models whilst securing supply and ensuring measurable return on investment for clean energy projects. What technologies can be scaled for immediate impact? How can we build an end-to-end net zero value chain? Companies that position their operations to capitalize on policy incentives, form new cross-industry alliances, and remain agile in regional market conditions, will be the ones to lead the global transition.

No one country, business or leader can deliver this transformation alone. As the trusted voice of the energy transition, Global Energy Transition 2024 (25 – 27 June, New York) unites 750+ world-leading energy, finance, corporate, and government executives to reconstruct sectoral partnerships, mobilize green capital, and deliver a secure, resilient, and accelerated global transition.

A global effort. A sectoral realignment. A critical business imperative. You cannot afford to get left behind.

