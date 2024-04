The Energy Drone & Robotics Coalition Community works together to improve safety, efficiency, ROI & data analytics in energy operations with UAVs/robotics/AI.

The Energy Drone & Robotics Summit is the largest event in the world for UAVs, robotics & data/AI/ML, exclusively focused on the business and technology of unmanned systems, automation and data/AI in energy & industrial operations.

June 10-12, 2024. Houston, Tx