Advancing AEC Knowledge Management 2024

The labor crisis across the AEC industry has become a long-standing issue.

Today, one-third of the workforce is 10 years away from retirement and an estimated 1.9 million construction workers are expected to leave their jobs to work in other industries in 2024. Unless immediate and proactive steps are taken to retain this knowledge and upskill successors, workers with highly relevant skills and experience will walk out the door, taking their knowledge with them.

Implementing knowledge management practices is now crucial for the AEC industry. Organizations that have done so have achieved approximately 15-30% improvement in productivity, saving them up to $420,000 annually through improved decision-making.

Advancing AEC Knowledge Management is here to help you achieve this, too. We will gather over 100 Knowledge, Learning and Development IT, and Quality professionals from Architecture, Engineering, and Construction firms to discover the optimal ways to create, manage, and share information within an organization and across projects.

It has never been more important - join this year and ensure your current and future workforce are set up for success.

Speakers: Katie Lane, Chief Talent Officer, Clayco, Ruth Brajevich, Vice President of Strategic Initiatives, Ware Malcomb, Mike Choquette, Vice President of Corporate Education, Skanska, Melanie Gilbertson, Director of Production Support, Flintco Construction, Nate St Jean, Director of Learning and Development, Suffolk Construction, Marco Marcoccia, Director of Knowledge Management, Turner Fleischer Architects, Tomislav Zigo, Chief Technology Officer, Clayco, Steve Long, Director of Innovation and Learning, Dome Construction, Beth Baxendale, Senior Associate and Knowledge Resource Manager, Perkins Eastman, Megan Fox, Senior Program Manager, Operations Development, Cupertino Electric, Thomas Wallen, Knowledge Manager, Ware Malcomb, Greg Duncan, Learning and Development Manager, Ryan Co, Sonja Thomson, Deputy Program Manager, Gresham Smith, Suzan Pickels, Knowledge Manager, CRB Group, Kate Vilches, Knowledge Management Lead, Ulteig Engineers, Lauren Hays, Knowledge Management Specialist, CRB Group, Jeremy Busby, Consultancy Services Leader, Gresham Smith, Nick Pugleisi, Web Developer, Perkins Eastman