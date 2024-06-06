2024 TCC-TCA Awards Banquet

Please join us in honoring and celebrating the
2024 TCC and TCA award winners
Best in Texas Award
Caring for Texas Awards
Gerald R. Ehrman Award for Leadership in Safety Management
A.D. Cyphers Safety Professional of the Year Award
EHS Leadership Award
Mary Kay O'Connor Award for Distinguished Process Safety Initiative
Dr. Sam Mannan Award for Zero Process Safety Incidents
Distinguished Safety Service Award
Zero Incident Award
TCA Regional Members of the Year
TCA Leadership Award
TCA Outstanding Owner Award
LOCATION
Moody Gardens Hotel
Moody Ballroom
7 Hope Blvd.
Galveston, TX 77554
(409) 741-8484
Click here for directions
SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES
Underwriter Sponsor: $25,000 - Event Stage Recognition + marketing
Diamond Sponsor: $20,000 - up to 10 tables + marketing
Ruby Sponsor: $17,000 - up to 7 tables + marketing
Platinum Sponsor: $12,500 - up to 5 tables + marketing
Gold Sponsor: $10,000 - up to 4 tables + marketing
Silver Sponsor: $5,000 - up to 2 tables + marketing
Reception Sponsor: $3,500 - 4 tickets to Banquet + marketing
For more details and registration on each sponsorship
please click the link below:
REGISTRATION
$250 Per Individual
Reserved tables of 8 for $2,500 / Reserved tables of 10 for $3,000
Please submit all table guest names to Sabrina by May 31st
*Semi-Formal Attire*
If you would like a room at Moody Gardens, kindly click the link below before May 10th to access special rates.
Moody Gardens EHS Room Registration
If you have any further questions, please contact
Sabrina Schwertner at Schwertner@texaschemistry.org