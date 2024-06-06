2024 TCC-TCA Awards Banquet

Please join us in honoring and celebrating the

2024 TCC and TCA award winners

Best in Texas Award

Caring for Texas Awards

Gerald R. Ehrman Award for Leadership in Safety Management

A.D. Cyphers Safety Professional of the Year Award

EHS Leadership Award

Mary Kay O'Connor Award for Distinguished Process Safety Initiative

Dr. Sam Mannan Award for Zero Process Safety Incidents

Distinguished Safety Service Award

Zero Incident Award

TCA Regional Members of the Year

TCA Leadership Award

TCA Outstanding Owner Award

LOCATION

Moody Gardens Hotel

Moody Ballroom

7 Hope Blvd.

Galveston, TX 77554

(409) 741-8484

Click here for directions

SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES

Underwriter Sponsor: $25,000 - Event Stage Recognition + marketing

Diamond Sponsor: $20,000 - up to 10 tables + marketing

Ruby Sponsor: $17,000 - up to 7 tables + marketing

Platinum Sponsor: $12,500 - up to 5 tables + marketing

Gold Sponsor: $10,000 - up to 4 tables + marketing

Silver Sponsor: $5,000 - up to 2 tables + marketing

Reception Sponsor: $3,500 - 4 tickets to Banquet + marketing

For more details and registration on each sponsorship

please click the link below:

SPONSOR HERE

REGISTRATION

$250 Per Individual

Reserved tables of 8 for $2,500 / Reserved tables of 10 for $3,000

REGISTER HERE

Please submit all table guest names to Sabrina by May 31st

Schwertner@texaschemistry.org

*Semi-Formal Attire*

If you would like a room at Moody Gardens, kindly click the link below before May 10th to access special rates.

Moody Gardens EHS Room Registration

If you have any further questions, please contact

Sabrina Schwertner at Schwertner@texaschemistry.org