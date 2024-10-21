You're invited to tee off for a cause at the 14th Annual BrandSafway Charity Golf Outing, benefiting The Sunshine Kids Foundation!

Brandsafway invites you to partner with them as a sponsor, aligning your brand with a worthy cause while gaining excellent exposure and networking opportunities. To learn more about sponsorship or to register, please visit our website or contact Kelly Davila at kdavila@brandsafway.com.

Since 1982, The Sunshine Kids Foundation has been dedicated to serving children with cancer, providing them with positive experiences and support throughout their journey. At BrandSafway, we believe in making a lasting impact, and this event is our way of bringing smiles and joy to these courageous kids and their families.

Thank you for your continued generosity and support. Together, we can continue to bring sunshine into the lives of the Sunshine Kids!