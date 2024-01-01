Front Cover: End-To-End I&E Solutions

Established in 1980, Contech Control Services has evolved into a comprehensive, system-independent integrator with turnkey capabilities.

The company offers instrument, electrical, process automation and analyzer engineering and design, procurement, fabrication, maintenance support and construction services. Rooted in its business ethos, Contech is dedicated to being relationship-focused, solutions-driven and project-ready.

Embracing a relationship-focused approach, Contech cultivates a culture prioritizing the well-being of both clients and employees. Whether undertaking an extensive turnkey project that leverages its diverse disciplines and businesses, or managing a standalone control system, analyzer or construction project, the company’s solutions-driven culture empowers it to deliver optimal problem-solving strategies.

Contech is poised for projects of any scale. Every project, regardless of size, is overseen by a single project manager who reports directly to the customer. This approach ensures a consistent line of communication and enhances efficiency throughout the project’s lifecycle. With a diverse range of services, Contech stands out as a unique provider. Leveraging its design-build expertise, the company excels in fast-tracking projects, effectively shortening the overall schedule.

End-To-End I&E Solutions Heat tracing systems

The company’s full-scope project capabilities, complemented by its recently expanded regional presence, deliver an integrated advantage for its clients. This factor has been instrumental in the company’s remarkable growth in recent years. Since 2015, its sales volume has surged by 566%, reaching an estimated $215 million in 2023. Furthering its expansion, Contech has inaugurated a new headquarters in La Porte, Texas, following the establishment of an engineering office in Houston’s Energy Corridor.

"Contech has been on a rapid upward growth trajectory for the last five years. This has been accomplished while maintaining excellent safety performance, quality craftsmanship and a high level of productivity," said Contech President and COO Jason Allen. "We continue to increase our service offering, expanding to provide heat trace and testing services. Contech continues to grow both organically and geographically. Sustainable relationships are what we strive for."

Other strategic advantages the company possesses include its flexibility, underscored by hardware and software independence, along with proficiency in interfacing with various manufacturers and suppliers. These further position it as a valuable player in the industry.

End-To-End I&E Solutions Control systems engineering

Steeped in history

When Contech’s doors first opened, it offered instrument, electrical, automation engineering and design services. The company undertook numerous modernization projects, transitioning from early pneumatic and electronic single-loop control systems to first-generation distributed control systems. By 1985, the scope of services broadened to encompass process analyzer services. This expansion provided Contech with a comprehensive range of automation and analytical capabilities, including the assembly and packaging of analyzer systems within shelters.

In the pursuit of expanding its capabilities, Contech began supplying instrument technicians for commissioning and startup support for its projects around 1995. The inclusion of instrument technicians paved the way for the establishment of a full Instrument and Electrical Construction Services Group. This group currently extends support for capital projects, turnarounds and plant maintenance services. With these additions, Contech evolved into a comprehensive turnkey solution provider for analytical, automation and controls solutions, offering services from front-end engineering through detailed design engineering, construction and ultimately commissioning, configuration and start-up, whether on a standalone or turnkey basis.

End-To-End I&E Solutions Process analyzers

"Contech provides an array of engineering services that few of our ‘competitors’ can equal," said Simon Guitierrez, VP of Engineering. "From process control systems engineering to instrument, electrical, process analyzer and heat trace engineering services, our clients know they don’t have to go outside our relationship to find the services they need."

Expertise and reach

With a workforce of over 1,600 field I&E technicians and craft personnel, and regional offices spanning seven locations, Contech has successfully completed hundreds of projects while prioritizing safety. The company is dedicated to delivering top-tier services, consistently applying its technical expertise, principles, processes and values to meet the diverse needs of its clients.

In December, the company inaugurated its new corporate headquarters in La Porte, introducing an additional 60,000 square feet of shop space dedicated to control and analyzer system fabrication. The facility also includes 35,000 square feet of office space and conference centers.

Apart from its new headquarters, Contech maintains various offices across Texas, including the original office in La Porte, the engineering office in Houston and additional locations in Freeport, Beaumont and Corpus Christi. The company also extends its presence beyond Texas with offices in Gonzales, Louisiana and Mobile, Alabama.

End-To-End I&E Solutions Electrical engineering

Two of these sites, the original office in La Porte and the Freeport site, serve as additional facilities for analyzer fabrication, integration and testing. These locations boast a combined working space of 40,000 square feet, contributing to Contech’s overall shop working space, which now totals 100,000 square feet, all within minutes of many of its clients.

Holding master electrician licenses in 22 states, Contech stands as a preferred provider of I&E services for numerous leading refining and chemical companies.

Safety as a top priority

Safety is ingrained as a fundamental value at Contech. The company firmly asserts that a robust safety culture not only fosters content and efficient teams but also safeguards its most valuable asset — its people. Contech is committed to the objective that every worker returns home safely to their families. The company strongly believes that workplace injuries and fatalities can be prevented through diligent training, effective supervision, employee buy-in and a culture of accountability.

End-To-End I&E Solutions Fabrication

"Safety is paramount at Contech. Our program has kept our people safe every day, compiling an admirable safety record," said Contech Director of HSE Vance Stuart. "From initial orientation to continuous safety training, we live and breathe a safety culture that promotes policies like the buddy system for new hires. We also give our employees the empowerment to shut down a job without fear of retribution. Above all else, safety is job one at Contech."

Contech’s safety record highlights the dedication of its employees to the company’s policies and procedures. Although the safety record is overwhelmingly positive, Contech takes any incident seriously. One recordable incident took place in a Contech shop, where a sense of comfort and familiarity may have led an employee to momentarily ease their focus on safety. This incident has been instrumental in providing a valuable learning experience. Contech emphasizes the importance of applying the same safety principles and processes observed at clients’ sites within its own shops.

The company’s HSE initiatives encompass the corporate safety commitment, safety orientation, employee empowerment, a comprehensive 52-week training program, a Master Audit Process System observation tool and a program tailored for short-service workers.

Projects

While Contech has predominantly undertaken projects in the Gulf Coast region, its services extend to customers in various locations. Notably, the company executed a substantial $20 million project in Tennessee and is presently engaged in projects in New Mexico and Washington. Additionally, Contech recently completed a significant $50 million power project in Houston.

Although the majority of the company’s projects have been conducted at chemical plants and refineries in Texas and Louisiana, Contech has also provided services to various industries, including grain processing, midstream and industrial gas plants.

End-To-End I&E Solutions Construction and maintenance

"What drew me to Contech was its emphasis on safety, quality and productivity. We provide the level of craftsman you need for a particular project, not the one we can charge most for," said Kelly Bluejacket, Contech’s VP of Construction. "With this approach to construction, we continue to grow, creating a reputation of integrity that has encouraged many of our clients to enhance our existing relationships both in our current locations with them and in their other locations around the country."

Why Contech?

The company boasts 43 years of expertise in process control systems (PCS) engineering and design, 38 years in fabrication and installation and 32 years in I&E construction. Contech has extensive experience across all platforms, including programmable logic controllers, safety instrument systems, distributed control systems and analyzers and is staffed by over 30 professionals with prior experience working for OEMs.

Contech Control Services has differentiated itself in the industry as an independent I&E company specializing in PCS design, fabrication and installation. The evolution of Contech has led to a rare combination of capabilities that has positioned it in the market with few competitors. Contech Control Services — the end-to-end I&E solutions provider.

For more information, visit contechnet.com, or call (281) 471-8010.