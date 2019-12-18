EIA Product Highlight: Liquids Pipeline Projects database

Earlier this year, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) launched a liquids pipeline projects database that tracks more than 200 crude oil, hydrocarbon gas liquids (HGL), and petroleum products pipeline projects. The database uses the latest public information from company documents, government filings, and trade press.

EIA’s liquids pipeline products database includes information such as project type, start date, capacity, mileage, and geographic information for historical pipeline projects (completed since 2010) and future pipeline projects. EIA tracks expanded, reversed, converted, and new pipeline projects. When aggregating pipeline capacity, database users should take into account associated projects, such as pipelines constructed in segments or interconnected with other pipelines, to avoid overestimating or double-counting capacity.

Projects will be added or modified based on best available information. EIA will release updates to the liquids pipeline projects database twice a year, at the end of May and November. The liquids pipeline projects database complements EIA’s natural gas pipeline projects table.

Principal contributors: Jim O’Sullivan, Steve Hanson