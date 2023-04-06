United Utility Services establishes headquarters in New Orleans

United Utility Services, a portfolio company of Baton Rouge-based Bernhard Capital Partners, announced it is establishing its national headquarters in New Orleans. The firm, a leading utility services provider, looks to build upon the growing impact BCP and its companies, including Lemoine and Epic Piping, have had on the state’s economy and infrastructure.

The company is expected to create 141 new direct jobs over the next five years with an average annual salary of more than $95,000. BCP reports the new headquarters will add to the more than 6,000 Louisiana jobs BCP and its portfolio companies currently support. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in another 167 new indirect jobs, for a total of 308 new jobs in the Southeast Region.

United Utility's move follows Placid Refining’s announcement on March 23 that it is relocating its headquarters from Dallas to Baton Rouge.

“Once again, a growing national company has chosen to locate its corporate headquarters in Louisiana and create good-paying jobs in our state,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said. “That is a powerful testament to the strength of our business climate and quality of life. Louisiana has the skilled workforce that United Utility needs. This project will benefit Louisiana consumers, workers, and infrastructure for years to come.”

Since starting operations in 2018, United Utility has rapidly expanded, acquiring nine top-rated power transmission and distribution providers. The company works to connect customers with a network of service providers for infrastructure and utility needs including distribution, substation, relay system, fiber optics communication, and storm recovery.

“As our company expands, the need arose to establish our headquarters in a location that is easily accessible from existing regional offices and is in close proximity to complementary services and partners,” United Utility CEO Ali Azad said. “New Orleans is an ideal location for our company to build a prominent presence within a regional economy that leads innovation in the utility and energy sector, and within an area that is already home to key partners, such as Entergy.”

To secure the project in New Orleans, the state offered United Utility a competitive incentives package featuring the comprehensive workforce development solutions of LED FastStart. The incentives package also includes a $500,000 performance-based grant for reimbursement of relocation expenditures, contingent upon the company meeting employment and payroll targets. The company is also expected to participate in the state’s Quality Jobs program.

“The United Utility headquarters not only brings 141 new jobs to our region, but it also further positions greater New Orleans and Louisiana as a leader in the future energy sector,” said GNO, Inc. President and CEO Michael Hecht. “This is a major economic win for our area that will drive innovation and energy diversification across the state and country. We’re thrilled to welcome United Utility and to be part of its growth going forward.”