TCEQ appoints Kelly Keel as new Interim Executive Director

The TCEQ Commissioners voted to appoint Kelly Keel as Interim Executive Director, effective, June 15, 2023.

Ms. Keel is currently the Director of the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) Office of Administrative Services and has been at the Commission since 2001. Ms. Keel replaces Erin Chancellor as Interim Executive Director following the expiration of the six-month term limitation for the interim executive director position.

Ms. Chancellor will resume her role as Director of the TCEQ Office of Legal Services, which she held prior to being named Interim Executive Director. Additionally, Steven Schar will continue to serve as Interim Deputy Executive Director and Chief of Staff.

The TCEQ has stated that it is not yet ready to name a permanent Executive Director at this time.