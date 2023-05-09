Site Requirements Tool improves owner, contractor communication

What would it be like to have a tool that captured the requirements needed for a contractor to enter industrial sites at your fingertips?

Contractors have requested a consistent tool to determine site-entry requirements for years, so the Greater Baton Rouge Industry Alliance (GBRIA) and the Alliance Safety Council (ASC) collaborated via the GBRIA/ ASC Steering Committee over the last two years to discuss answering these questions, which led to the creation of the Site Requirements Tool — Pyvot ReadySafe. The committee is comprised of owners, contractors, GBRIA and ASC staff who have created a dedicated system for both owners and contractors to use that provides site-entry requirements for each member site.

From contractors’ perspectives, there are many requirements to adhere to from each site before employees can enter sites to do work. Even for the same plant gate, there may be different requirements depending on which unit the work will be conducted. For instance, work inside of a unit that produces PVC may be different from a unit that makes chlorine. While a contractor may work in both environments at the same site, its employees may need to adhere to different preparation and site-entry requirements. Currently, documentation of these requirements is established, maintained and shared by a designated person on a con - tractor’s team on unwieldy spreadsheets, whiteboards, databases or other in-house tools. With all the access to technology at our fingertips today, this system seemed antiquated, leading the steering committee to believe there must be a better way.

From owner company or plant employees’ perspectives, the Site Requirements Tool can aid in making the contractor hiring process less complicated. The complication lies in the fact that each site has slight nuances between requirements that can often lead to delayed times in deploy - ing contractors for work and spending more money than necessary. If completion of important checklist items such as PPE, drug tests, background checks and training sessions could be streamlined through contractors being better prepared, owner sites would spend less money and time getting the needed work done. Not only that, but the tool is also intended to simplify communication between owners and contractors regarding changes and updates across hundreds of ever-changing contractor contacts.

Site Requirements Tool improves owner, contractor communication The Site Requirements Tool can be found at readysafe.pyvot.com.

The Site Requirements Tool is open for owners to enter their requirements and for contractors to access site requirements. Plants can upload instructions, checklists, documents, procedures, emergency response plans, maps and more. If plants or contractors see items that need to be updated - ed, feedback and revisions can be made easily, so communication is encouraged to keep the information up to date.

Communication between owners and contractors is key to improving, not only safety performance, but also the efficiency and quality of work. ASC’s new Site Requirements Tool does just that.

For more information, visit gbria.org or call (225) 769-0596.