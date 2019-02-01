San Jacinto College has $1.3B impact on local economy

A recent study found San Jacinto College had a $1.3 billion impact on its regional economy in fiscal year 2016-17.

The study, conducted by Economic Modeling Specialists International, reported the impact during 2016-17 comprised $143 million in added income from operations spending, $24.4 million from student spending and another $1.1 billion from alumni. The college's impact equals 2.4 percent of the region's gross regional product and a total of 13,044 jobs.

"This study reflects our ongoing efforts and commitment to improve our communities and the Gulf Coast region by providing an educated and skilled workforce â¦ to maintain employment in high-demand careers," said San Jacinto College Chancellor Dr. Brenda Hellyer.

The present value of the higher future earnings San Jacinto students will receive over their working careers is $1.6 billion. This amounts to a return of $6.30 in higher future earnings for every dollar students invest in their education. The study also found students receive a 19.8-percent annual return on investment in a San Jacinto College education.

For every dollar spent on San Jacinto College during the 2016-17 fiscal year, a cumulative value of $21.80 in benefits is made for as long as the 2016-17 San Jacinto College student population remains active in the Texas state workforce.

"The results of this study confirm the value of a certificate or associate degree from San Jacinto College," said San Jacinto College Board of Trustees Chair Marie Flickinger. "For more than 50 years, we have provided an education that is producing a return on investment for our students and the taxpayers in our region. It is critical that we continue to work hard and invest in our people and our communities so that we can provide quality training and transfer programs that are producing more graduates and helping to fill the workforce pipeline in the region."

For more information, visit www.sanjac.edu or call (281) 998-6150.

