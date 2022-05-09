Repairs at ExxonMobil's Montana refinery to continue for at least 3 weeks

(Reuters) - Repairs to the crude distillation unit (CDU) at ExxonMobil's 61,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Billings, Montana, refinery are planned to continue for at least another three weeks, said sources familiar with plant operations.

"The Billings refinery will resume full operations as soon as it is safe to do so," said Exxon spokesperson Julie King.

The 58,000-bpd CDU was shut by a March 27 fire, the sources said. The CDU does the initial breakdown of crude oil into hydrocarbon feedstocks for all other production units at the refinery.

The repairs on the CDU could extend into June, the sources said.