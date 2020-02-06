Reduce your water management expenses with NSS

Businesses around the world are searching for ways to reduce their water management expenses. This issue spans multiple industries and requires substantial investment to source and dispose of the water needed for operations. Many companies are looking to cut costs by recycling their contaminated water instead of repeatedly sourcing and disposing of fresh water.

Natural Separation Solutions (NSS) provides an affordable solution to this problem by using patented processes to treat high volumes of contaminated water for the lowest price on the market. In the oilfield, the NSS system has been proven to efficiently separate oil and convert produced water and flow-back into reusable frac water. Most oilfield water treatment companies rely on chemicals for their processes to be successful. This, in turn, forces them to charge a high rate and results in only marginal savings for the client. NSS treats high volumes of water without the use of chemicals, significantly reducing clients' water management costs.

The NSS difference

"The difference is clear," said Steve Walker, vice president of operations at NSS. "While other water treatment companies require expensive chemicals to break emulsions, treat heavy metals and kill bacteria, NSS uses a patented mechanical technology that outperforms other systems at a lower price."

Even with the addition of chemicals and related costly measures, other water treatment systems fail to match the broad coverage an NSS unit provides. NSS units completely neutralize H2S and dramatically reduce bacteria. Another major factor that separates NSS from the field is its ability to treat high volumes of water.

"We have the ability to operate at nearly 20,000 bpd per modular unit with a very small environmental footprint," Walker added. "We also have smaller units available for those that require a lower volume for various applications.

"We know that our treatment processes will only go as far as our field operations will take us. Our clients appreciate the prompt delivery of our convenient mobile installations, as well as the maintenance performed by our on-site crews. All crew members are trained to safely perform periodic maintenance on our units to keep them running at peak performance."

Beyond the oilfield

NSS recognizes water management is an issue that extends across many industries, and the company is committed to providing solutions beyond the oilfield.

"We've just completed field trials in industrial water treatment applications," said Mitch Means, vice president of technology at NSS. "Our patented technology has shown to be effective in reducing a wide range of contaminants in wastewater, including hydrocarbons, total dissolved solids, total suspended solids, turbidity, H2S, metals and bacteria. It accomplishes this without the use of any traditional water treatment chemicals and is classified as a green technology."

After completing several field trials, the NSS system has proven to effectively treat wastewater for a wide range of industrial applications, including refineries, manufacturing plants and marine bilge water. If you would like to significantly reduce your water management expenses, let NSS provide the solution you've been looking for.

