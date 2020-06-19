Motiva Port Arthur, Texas, refinery restarts FCC

Motiva Enterprises restarted production on the gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker (FCC) at its 607,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery, said sources familiar with plant operations, Reuters reported.

The company also completed a catalyst change on the 105,000-bpd hydrocracker on Wednesday, the sources said. Motiva declined to comment.

The 81,000-bpd FCC was placed on circulation on Monday after a leak developed from a nozzle on the unit’s fractionator, the sources said.

Energy industry intelligence service Genscape reported flaring at the hydrocracker on June 5, indicating work under way on the unit.

