Montgomery County Power Station begins commercial operation

McDermott International, Ltd today announced the beginning of commercial operation of the Montgomery County Power Station, a combined-cycle gas power station in Willis, Texas, owned by Entergy Texas, Inc.

Montgomery County Power Station

"Congratulations to Project Director Drew German and the entire team on the Montgomery County Power Station project for bringing it in ahead of schedule," said Mark Coscio, McDermott's Senior Vice President, North, Central and South America. "Their focus on safety, close collaboration with the client and follow through with the execution plan from the start of the project to closeout—especially during the pandemic—are all hallmarks of the One McDermott Way."

The Montgomery County Power Station project is a 993-megawatt combined cycle plant using Mitsubishi gas turbines, Nooter Eriksen heat recovery boilers and a Toshiba steam turbine. The plant will help provide power to more than 461,000 customers in 27 counties in the southeast Texas region.