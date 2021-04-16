Marathon Petroleum earns 2021 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award

For a second consecutive year, Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) has earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA's) ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award, the highest honor among ENERGY STAR awards.

MPC is the only company with fuels manufacturing as its primary business to earn the award, which recognizes the company for sustained, top-tier energy efficiency and excellent environmental compliance. Award recipients are part of a distinguished group that have made a long-term commitment to energy efficiency and are among the nation’s leaders in driving value for the environment, the economy, and the American people.

The EPA includes the award’s Sustained Excellence designation for partners like MPC that have already received ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year recognition for a minimum of two consecutive years and then continue to go above and beyond the criteria needed to qualify for the award.

One contributing factor to MPC’s recognition is its industry-leading performance in ENERGY STAR certifications. Certification recognizes a facility for meeting the EPA’s strict energy efficiency performance levels, demonstrating excellent environmental compliance, and achieving energy efficiency that places it in the top 25% of similar facilities nationwide.

Five of MPC’s refineries earned individual ENERGY STAR certifications by the EPA in 2020:

Anacortes, Washington

Garyville, Louisiana

Robinson, Illinois

St. Paul Park, Minnesota

Canton, Ohio

Overall, MPC’s refineries have earned more certifications than all other refining companies combined.

MPC was also the first independent U.S. refiner to establish a companywide GHG emissions intensity reduction target (30% reduction from 2014’s level by 2030), and link annual progress to employee and executive compensation programs. Partnering with ENERGY STAR helps MPC identify new strategies for improving energy efficiency, a critical step for meeting this goal.

Partner of the Year award winners are selected from a network of thousands of ENERGY STAR partners.