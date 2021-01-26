International Paper announces $52 million upgrade in Louisiana

Bernie Chascin, plant manager at International Paper in Bogalusa, announced last week that the company plans to invest up to $52.2 million to increase the plant’s efficiency. The modernization program would upgrade the recovery boiler system, along with filtration, condenser and acid system enhancements in the papermaking process.

IP operates a paper mill and an associated corrugated box plant in Bogalusa. The latest project would bring the company’s investment in capital upgrades at the mill to $487 million since the company purchased the site from Temple-Inland Inc. in 2012.

International Paper has also increased the number of direct employees in Bogalusa from 411 to 492 during that time, a nearly 20 percent gain. To secure the project, the State of Louisiana offered a competitive incentive package that includes a $500,000 Modernization Tax Credit. The company is also expected to utilize the Industrial Tax Exemption Program.

International Paper maintains significant operations across Louisiana. Apart from the Bogalusa mill, IP maintains container plant operations in Springhill, a preprint and coatings plant along with a regional fiber-supply procurement office in Shreveport, a containerboard mill in Mansfield, a containerboard mill in Campti and a bulk plant in Lafayette.