ExxonMobil names Regina Davis new Baton Rouge refinery manager

ExxonMobil has named Regina Davis as the new Baton Rouge Refinery Manager, effective Sept. 1, 2023.

Originally from New Orleans, LA, Regina Davis received a Bachelor’s of Science in Chemical Engineering from Louisiana Tech University in 1998. She joined ExxonMobil at Chalmette Refining as a process contact engineer in 1999. From 1999 through 2008, she progressed through technical and leadership roles at the site. During that time, she also obtained a Master’s of Business Administration from the University of New Orleans.

In 2008, Davis moved with the company to Fairfax, VA, and held several business positions before relocating to Beaumont Refinery in 2012 where she served in leadership roles. In 2017, she relocated to Strathcona Refinery in Edmonton, Alberta, as the Technical Manager, and held that position until moving into the Operations Manager role in 2019. Davis became Strathcona Refinery Manager in 2021.

“As a first-generation college graduate, I’m passionate about developing the next generation of STEM and manufacturing leaders, and have spent much of my career recruiting, mentoring and developing minority and female talent,” says Davis.

In Strathcona, she helped create and sponsor the Women’s Interest Network (WIN) and was an inaugural co-chair of the Women United Initiative for the United Way Alberta Capital Region. She is also active in recruiting, serving as a member of both the ExxonMobil Louisiana Tech University and the ExxonMobil National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE) recruiting teams.

Davis and her husband Ahmad have four children ranging from 27 to 14 years old. She enjoys spending time travelling with her family, maintaining an active role in her local church and supporting the New Orleans Saints football team as a die-hard fan.

“I am eager to return to the rich and vibrant culture in Louisiana and to champion the many education and workforce development efforts that ExxonMobil supports,” said Davis. “The Baton Rouge workforce is one of the most respected across our Americas operations, and I am honored to lead this outstanding team.”