ExxonMobil elects Dina Powell McCormick to Board of Directors

ExxonMobil Corporation announced that Dina Powell McCormick will join its board of directors, effective January 1.

Ms. Powell McCormick is currently vice chairman, president and global head of Client Services at BDT & MSD Partners, an investment and advisory firm, and previously spent 16 years at The Goldman Sachs Group Inc., most recently as a member of its Management Committee.

“Dina is a distinguished executive with a rare level of geopolitical, national security and economic experience,” said ExxonMobil Chairman and CEO Darren Woods. “She has served two U.S presidents in diplomatic and national security roles and, more recently, led Goldman Sachs’ sustainability efforts, a useful combination of experiences for the ExxonMobil boardroom. She represents the best of what this company stands for: principled leadership and the proven ability to navigate cultural and societal challenges and opportunities in ways that advantage all stakeholders over the long term.”

“We welcome Dina to the ExxonMobil Board as the company executes its strategy to grow shareholder value by playing a critical role in a lower-emissions future, even as we continue to provide the reliable energy and products the world needs,” said Joseph Hooley, lead independent director for Exxon Mobil Corporation. “ExxonMobil will greatly benefit from her global leadership and distinguished reputation as a leader who understands a challenging and changing global marketplace.”

Prior to the private sector, Ms. Powell McCormick served for over a dozen years in senior roles in the United States Government, including as Assistant to the President for Presidential Personnel, Assistant Secretary of State and Undersecretary for Public Affairs and Public Diplomacy, and Deputy National Security Advisor.

At Goldman Sachs, Ms. Powell McCormick led the firm’s global sovereign business driving the firm’s efforts with large global institutional investors. She also led the firms impact investing businesses including a $750 billion investment fund focused on new sources of sustainable energy and inclusive growth economic development programs in underserved communities. She also was a member of the firm’s Management Committee and the Firmwide Client and Business Standards Committee.

Ms. Powell McCormick currently serves as chairman of the Robin Hood Foundation Board, Trustee of the National Geographic Society Board, Trustee of the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, Trustee of Mt. Sinai Health System and member of the Board of the Atlantic Council.