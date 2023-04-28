Chemical production facility has deep roots in family, experience

Two crucial cornerstones of any successful business are experience and team cohesion.

Founded in 1972 and operating for the last 51 years, Chemical Process and Production Inc. (CP&P), a small refinery specializing in custom distillation and co-product stream solutions, exhibits both of these traits.

Located in Santa Fe, Texas, CP&P is family-owned and operated. While the founder, Jack Ploss, is not a participant in the day-to-day business, he still visits the plant from time to time. Ploss had extensive experience in the chemical industry before founding CP&P. He previously worked for several large chemical companies and developed a deep understanding of the chemical production process. With that knowledge, he set out to create a company focused on producing bridging solutions that would meet the unique needs of each of its customers. His son, Greg Ploss, is the current plant manager.

The company’s objective is to help industry solve any petrochemical problems by taking unwanted co-product and by-product streams and running them through CP&P’s distillation columns to turn them into something of value. This process primarily centers around hydrocarbons in the C6-C12 range. Despite being a smaller plant, CP&P does business with clients large and small and prides itself on maintaining great relationships with them.

Another focus of CP&P is toll distillation and manufacturing and solvent solutions. For example, if a customer has a stream they need polished or separated, or needs a certain component extracted, CP&P can use distillation to achieve the end spec.

Toll distillation is a process in which a company is hired to perform the distillation of a client’s products. The process is a common practice in the chemical and pharmaceutical industries where high-purity products are required and specialized equipment and expertise are necessary. It is often used when a company does not have the resources or expertise to perform distillation in-house, or when it needs to scale up production beyond its facility’s capacity. Solvent solutions are a type of mixture in which one or more solutes are dissolved in a solvent. Solvent solutions are widely used in the chemical industry; they are a convenient way to transport and store chemicals as well as to facilitate chemical reactions. Solvent solutions can also be used for the purification of chemicals, as many impurities are insoluble in the chosen solvent and can be removed by filtration.

Toll distillation and solvent solutions are often used together in the chemical industry. The use of toll distillation in conjunction with solvent solutions can result in higher purity chemicals and a more efficient production process.

With the chemical plant operation comes a commitment to safety and environmental protection. CP&P has implemented rigorous safety protocols to ensure the safety of its employees, the surrounding community and the environment. To back up its stance on safety, the company has implemented safety protocols such as regular training sessions for employees on safety procedures, PPE and hazard communication. CP&P also conducts regular safety audits to identify potential hazards and improve safety protocols. The company has applied various safety measures to prevent accidents and minimize the impact of incidents that may occur.

CP&P’s commitment to safety extends beyond its facilities. The company also takes measures to protect the environment by implementing sustainable practices and complying with environmental regulations. It also invests in technologies that reduce its environmental footprint and employs safe waste management practices.

CP&P continues to invest in its people with a safe and welcoming work environment and an outstanding benefits package. It also invests in the plant — just recently having moved the entire power system and adding a new burner to its steam boiler.

CP&P is involved extensively in giving back to the local community through Clear Creek Education Foundation, Santa Fe Education Foundation, Santa Fe High School Band, Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce and Galveston County Fair and Rodeo.

For more information, visit chemicalprocess.us or call (409) 739-7294.