Chad Jennings named plant manager Golden Triangle Polymers Company

Chad Jennings has been named plant manager of the Golden Triangle Polymers Company.

He has 26 years of experience in the industry, has led several manufacturing sites for Chevron Phillips Chemical, and has a strong commitment to the community.

Chad Jennings

The Golden Triangle Polymers Company is a joint venture owned indirectly by Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP (51%) and QatarEnergy U.S. Investments (2) LLC (49%), headquartered in Orange, Texas.

Golden Triangle Polymers will be a world-scale integrated polymers facility.

CPChem, as the construction manager for the Golden Triangle Polymers project, wants to give qualified workers opportunities to compete for jobs. The project will support approximately 4,500 construction jobs and more than 500 permanent full-time jobs.

CPChem conducted an extensive economic impact study with the support of outside experts when considering Orange as the location for the Golden Triangle Polymers facility.

The results of that study showed the net economic impact from this new facility will provide meaningful benefits to the community. The project will generate an estimated $50 billion for the area in economic output over 20 years during construction and operations.

Construction of the Golden Triangle Polymers facility will take about four years and is expected to create approximately 4,500 temporary jobs. The primary contract companies manage their own hiring during the construction phase of the project.

The facility is expected to start up in 2026 and is expected to create more than 500 permanent positions. CPChem will promote full-time operations, maintenance, engineering, and support staff positions for the Golden Triangle Polymers facility.