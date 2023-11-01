Twenty years of operations represents a strong foundation that a company can build upon.

That is certainly the case with Palacios Marine & Industrial (PMI), which is celebrating its 20-year anniversary in 2023.

A culture of continuous improvement, teamwork and innovation Pictured from left are PMI’s Bryan Porche, Jaime Garcia and Greg Garcia.

From day one, PMI’s owner, Greg Garcia, had a vision to create a company its customers could rely on, and one that provided an environment in which its employees could thrive.

"Each and every day, we strive to be our customers greatest asset," said Garcia. "Whether it’s routine work or an unplanned emergency, our job is to make our customers more successful by providing the highest levels of service."

PMI’s motto is "Creating Value Through Service," which is something the company takes seriously. Today, PMI still stands as a testament to the power of hard work, focus and persistence. Its success is the direct result of the dedication of its employees, who have always gone above and beyond for the company’s clients. PMI has faced numerous challenges and obstacles along the path to get to where it is today. But it has always remained focused on what matters most — the health and safety of the team and taking the best care possible of its customers.

Turnkey capabilities

A culture of continuous improvement, teamwork and innovation PMI’s capital construction group setting a pipe rack module.

Over the years, PMI has grown from a small team of dedicated individuals to a large, full-service general mechanical contractor with the capabilities to turnkey large, multi-discipline projects across the U.S. and Caribbean — while maintaining an exceptional safety record. PMI’s noteworthy growth over the past two decades has been organic and, in large, partly due to word of mouth from satisfied customers. Its service line capabilities have expanded as a direct result of listening to customers and understanding their needs.

"Most of the services we provide today were started because our customers voiced their needs for more and better options," said Jaime Garcia, co-owner and VP of PMI. "Complacency in the market seems widespread and impacts our customer’s ability to be successful. We felt like we could bring a higher level of service and grow our business at the same time, and that’s exactly what we’ve done and will continue to do."

Wide range of services

A culture of continuous improvement, teamwork and innovation PMI’s turnaround group replacing a vessel.

PMI provides a wide range of services to support the execution of capital projects, nested maintenance and turnarounds — from greenfield projects to commissioning and follow-up maintenance that’s required to keep plant processes running smoothly. PMI’s services include soft crafts, heavy civil, structural, mechanical, pipeline maintenance and tank and facility. Soft craft services include coatings, scaffolding, shop and field fireproofing, insulation and abatement, which is performed in construction and plant process environments.

PMI’s capital construction group executes complex projects from site preparation to heavy civil foundations, paving and structural steel. Its fabrication shops along the Gulf Coast support the mechanical group by performing module setting, equipment setting and installation, piping system fabrication and installation.

The tank services group routinely performs turnkey cleaning, inspection, repair and coating of tanks across the country. Pipeline services include: one call and location services, pipeline repair and replacement and right-of-way restoration and maintenance. PMI’s facility services ensure that a customer’s grounds and facilities are kept clean, presentable and professional at all times. Whatever the need may be, PMI has the capabilities and the experience to make a company’s next project successful.

Locations and markets

A culture of continuous improvement, teamwork and innovation Shop-applied intumescent fireproofing from one of our many shops along the Gulf Coast.

From Corpus Christi, Texas, to Mobile, Alabama, — and beyond — PMI has fabrication and coatings needs covered. It operates Texas shops in Corpus Christi, Port Lavaca, Freeport and Houston, the Texas Golden Triangle/Lake Charles, Louisiana, area, Baton Rouge, Louisiana and Mobile in support of its field operations. Its satellite offices further extend the reach of the company across the U.S. From these locations, PMI supports petrochemical, refining, O&G, power generation, pulp and paper, manufacturing and food and beverage markets. Wherever it is needed, PMI has the workforce, the footprint and the reach to ensure success.

The future of PMI

"These are both exciting and challenging times in our industry," said Bryan Porche, PMI’s CEO. "Now and into the future, our goal is to deliver upon the PMI mission for the benefit of our customers and employees. In order to do that we must maintain and promote a culture of continuous improvement, teamwork and innovation."

Porche added, "We have an incredibly talented and dedicated family of team members working alongside the company’s ownership and leadership every day. We will continue to grow and evolve to provide the solutions and services to turn our customers’ challenges into opportunities to fulfill our mission."

PMI’s mission statement

PMI strives to be the greatest asset for its customers by providing exceptional service through unrivaled responsiveness, reliability and accountability — while maintaining a safety conscience workforce for the benefit of employees, their families and its customers. In doing so, PMI is aligning PMI’s success with the continued success of its customers.

For more information, visit palaciosmarineindustrial.com or call (361) 893-5390.