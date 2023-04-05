Auction to benefit Texas chemical industry: Win opportunity to play golf with a plant manager of your choice

How would you like to spend 3 or 4 hours getting to know a plant manager of your choice?

The Association of Chemical Industry of Texas has a dozen or so for you to choose from!

VIPs available for golf include: Bob Bradshaw - Site Mgr INEOS, Carl Bronold Dir of Manufacturing OxyChem, Mark Bookmyer Site Mgr LyondellBasell, Michael Mullins - ExxonMobil, Johnny Park Maintenance Mgr LyondellBasell, Hector Lopez Juarez Procurement Mgr BASF, Nicholas Brunson Ops Mgr LyondellBasell, John Grimes COO LBC Tank Terminals Group, Todd Behne Plant Mgr OxyChem, JC Beaugh of LyondellBasell, and Levi Neufeld Sr Mgr Kuraray.

You can bid NOW to play golf with a VIP on Friday April 14.

Proceeds go to advancing the chemical industry in Texas through the ACIT Leadership and Freepac funds.

Golf VIP Auction is live; Follow link below to bid now!

Other sponsorships and teams to play golf are available.