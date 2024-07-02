Sustainability: The balance between energy transition and profitable operation

Let’s be honest: information overload can lead to spending significant time sorting through useful information and propaganda.

When considering energy transition and decarbonization, along with insights into new opportunities involving the conversion of petroleum or needle coke to synthetic graphite, there are a few key points to consider:

There is not a single solution to the problem.

The needed solutions vary based on industry sector, facility size, age of assets and process type.

Managing numerous small, potentially interconnected projects while staying profitable is tough.

Most corporate-mandated timelines are unrealistic and should be revised on a caseby-case basis.

Industrial decarbonization programs

Industrial operators have long pursued programs to lower energy consumption, conserve resources and reduce costs, ultimately lowering GHG emissions. Today’s regulatory environment supports energy transition and decarbonization with tax credits and subsidies, enabling engineers to consider technologies that may not pass economic viability assessments without government support. Refineries, petrochemical and chemical plants and other industrial facilities must assess which technologies are feasible for them. Options include transitioning to lower-carbon fuels such as natural gas, using zero-carbon or carbon-negative fuels or implementing carbon capture technologies. Our engineers understand the need for detailed facility reviews to develop customized decarbonization programs.

Sustainability as an ongoing process

Sustainability is not a one-time effort that ends with the completion of modifications. It is an ongoing process that requires constant monitoring, evaluation, reconsideration of goals and targets, optimization and troubleshooting. To get the most out of this process it is essential to provide detailed information and training for technical staff. Therefore, Lucke Consulting Technology Services (LCTS) has developed training programs for decarbonization. These programs range from short webinars of three to four hours to short courses from eight to 10 days, or two to three hours per week. Courses will be provided online and can be customized based on specific needs.

Maintaining profitability amidst change

But let’s not forget the other side of the equation — maintaining a profitable operation. While the stagnation and small margins in some markets may strain the economics of your operation, there might be new opportunities to develop markets that have been restricted in the past.

For example, increasing battery demand in the transportation sector, and consequently, market demand for raw materials, like graphite, creates opportunities. Natural graphite is available, but expensive. And available resources are too small to cover the increasing demand. Therefore, the industry has started looking at alternative materials that can replace natural graphite in batteries or synthetic graphite. Researchers and materials experts are looking at the use of needle coke or premium petroleum coke for conversion to synthetic graphite. Most delayed coker units are designed to produce fuel-grade or anode-grade coke. Only a small percentage of delayed coker units are designed to produce premium or needle coke.

Looking at the synthetic graphite market growth, many refiners that operate a delayed coker will ask, "Can we produce needle coke in our unit?" The answer is yes, but the obvious path is to engage the technology licensor for the specific delayed coker to determine the scope and cost of modifications required.

Alternatively, an engineering consulting firm like LCTS with extensive delayed coking experience can assess your unit, develop a feasible plan of action and create modifications that will address feedstock quality, operations, equipment, coke quality and handling. We also have the expertise to guide your team through a series of test runs that will prove the concept and allow you to produce charges of needle coke for testing and evaluation.

Sometimes, the tasks at hand can get overwhelming. An abundance of good and bad information adds to confusion and risky decision making. The LCTS team is here to help work with you in developing a feasible path forward following a realistic timeline.

