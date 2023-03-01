Sealing service executive discusses gasket marketplace dynamics

After a little more than five years in business, 3S is now a well-known and recognizable name in the industrial gasket market.

3S, also known as Superior Sealing Services, is a premier supplier of high-quality gaskets in the industrial marketplace. 3S provides value-added services to its customers through quick response, competitive pricing and superior fluid sealing products.

3S manufactures and stocks superior quality semi-metallic gaskets at its Houston facility. All the materials used by 3S are fully traceable including wire, sheet and bar. This fully traceable element is paired with the use of 98% purity inhibited graphite as standard. BIC Magazine had a chance to speak with 3S President Kurt Allen about the company's endeavors.

Q: Why did the industry need a new gasket company?

A: The end-user market had grown quite significantly, and many years had passed since the last semi-metallic manufacturing gasket company had entered the market space. I saw an opportunity to form a different kind of manufacturing company with an experienced management team who understands that service is the key for all customer relationships. We were able to use our management experience, expert gasket knowledge and our solid relationships to start from the ground and build a new gasket services paradigm that stands out in the marketplace.

Q: What can you tell us about the origins of 3S?

A: Building the business was like a puzzle, and when we brought all the right people together with the same goals, the pieces fit together perfectly. Between myself, a former plant manager, a VP of sales and a technical director, we had over 125 years of experience in the semi-metallic market, making it one of the most experienced in the gasket industry. Once we had the management, we then assembled an experienced shop team and purchased state-of-the-art equipment which has enabled our business to grow rapidly. An integral piece of the puzzle was being added to global AMLs by end-users which benefits our distribution, who are then able to increase their service level to their customers. We help our customers help their customers. It works well.

Q: What do you want us to know about 3S?

A: 3S is a bit different in that we only sell through distributors and not to end-user companies; therefore, we do not compete with our own customers. Our distributors add value through their understanding of local end-user needs due to their long-standing relationships with these companies. 3S adds value back to our distributors through superior service, so that they can take care of their customers who are often in a time crunch to get specific specialty gaskets in a timely manner to complete a project or a shut down. 3S is the go-to gasket company for urgent gasket needs and this model is a great fit for clients who also want to thrive through that service model.

Q: What are some of the organizations in which you are involved?

A: 3S supports a plethora of conferences such as Downstream, PRIME and Fugitive Emissions. 3S Technical Director Robert Taylor sits on the ASME B16.20 Sub G Committee serving as an SME for presentations and white papers. Education is a big part of what we do through classes, white papers or simply helping with reverse engineering. We are also proud members of International Sealing Distributors, Texas City Chamber of Commerce the Louisiana Chemical Industry Alliance, and many more. Additionally, 3S is a strong supporter of several non-profits including the Wingman Foundation and the Bay Area Rugby Team.

Q: What is in the works at 3S?

A: 3S is transforming sealing technology. We developed the next generation of a high compression and recovery gasket which is ideal for lowering fugitive emissions where there are fluctuating pressures and temperatures. We call it the Extra Recovery Gasket or XRG. Although most gaskets have limited recovery, the XRG actually recovers, allowing for a better seal if there are any temperature or pressure cycling changes. XRG is quite unique, and we are selling them to end-users through our distribution partners who are looking to reduce their fugitive emissions. Lastly, I want to say that 3S is going to keep doing what we do and continue to gain market share with our business model.

For more information, visit 3sgaskets.com or call (832) 406-7358.