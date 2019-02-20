Rockwell Automation, Schlumberger form digital oilfield automation JV

Automation

Rockwell Automation and Schlumberger are launching a joint venture to create Sensia, the oil and gas industry's first fully integrated digital automation solutions provider.

The companies say Sensia will operate as an independent entity, with Rockwell owning 53% and Schlumberger 47%, and Rockwell will pay Schlumberger $250M in cash at closing.

Schlumberger Chairman and CEO Paal Kibsgaard says the venture will create a "leading technology provider" for the industry.

Sensia's CEO will be Allan Rentcome, Rockwell's director of global technology systems and solutions business.