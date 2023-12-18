Maddox Industrial Group (MIG), a company that delivers specialized industrial solutions to air separation, energy, refining, petrochemical, wastewater, and other industries, has announced its strategic expansion into the Gulf Coast region.

Maddox Industrial Group announces expansion to Gulf Coast MIG specializes in air separation unit (ASU), cold box, and brazed aluminum heat exchanger (BAHX) installation, repair, maintenance, and provides specialized cryogenic and mechanical services to some of the nation’s largest air separation and industrial gas suppliers.

This growth is in collaboration with partner, Metalforms LLC (Metalforms), an industrial fabrication, services, and heat transfer solutions expert based in Beaumont, TX.

MIG, a TransTech company, has gained recognition delivering specialized industrial solutions for cryogenic and mechanical systems. A trusted partner to the world's top industrial gas providers, MIG's solutions support optimal efficiency and reliability across the plant lifecycle.

Together with Metalforms, also a TransTech company, MIG will offer process piping fabrication and installation, oxygen cleaning, confined space rescue, and suspended rope access services to customers in the region.

"We're thrilled to bring our resources and capabilities to the Gulf Coast region to support even faster planned—and unplanned—turnarounds for our shared customers." said Cory Martin, President, MIG, "Our partnership with Metalforms advances our commitment to delivering superior, integrated solutions that tackle our customers' complex challenges, ensuring maximum return on investment with an unwavering commitment to safety and quality," added Martin.

MIG's expansion to the Gulf Coast marks a significant turning point in its growth and sets the stage for considerable, further gains as the company accelerates expansion into other new geographies, driven by TransTech's strategic plan.

"The partnership of MIG and Metalforms provides customers a single-source for integrated, best-in-class solutions," said Jeremy Huebel, Director of Operations/GM of Metalforms, "The combination is a game-changer for our customers–enhancing our existing offerings and adding even greater speed and efficiency to our engagements."

"We are excited to support the expansion of MIG's offerings and improve our air separation and cryogenic solutions to better serve the increasing demands of our clients in the Gulf Coast area. With over 450,000 square feet of fabrication capacity and an expansive national service footprint, we continue to find opportunities to add value to our solutions and services portfolio," said Greg Ezzell, President & CGO, TransTech.