Technology that not only safeguards the integrity of overall operations behind a facility fenceline but also helps ensure the safety of workers during maintenance, repairs and modifications, is a welcomed consideration in industry.

An innovative leap in pipeline maintenance and repairs AOGV assembly and testing

With increasing demand, Izomax and its unique Add On Gate Valve (AOGV) continue to successfully contribute to the downstream sector. Based in Houston, Izomax opened its first North America location in January 2023 with its focus on the downstream market. The patented AOGV mechanical isolation tool presents an innovative solution for pipeline maintenance and repairs. It allows a blind flange or skillet blind to be inserted at any fully pressurized flange pair within the piping or process system, offering a "non-intrusive" approach. It provides positive isolation without the need for external fittings or modifications.

The AOGV acts as a "temporary gate valve" and is assembled in sections over the live pressurized flange pair — whether it is upstream or downstream of the pipework or equipment that needs attention. The AOGV housing efficiently maintains the pipeline pressure and inventory by securely sealing around the flange circumference and bolt holes.

To achieve isolation, the flanges are separated, the gasket is removed and a blind is inserted.

Blind flanges and skillet blinds that are inserted using the AOGV are made according to full pipe class or client specifications. They come with internal seals that have a circulation port for displacing products and gas-freeing the section that needs maintenance. This port can also be used when pressure testing the maintained area prior to removing the blind.

Depending on the situation, the blind flange can be left in place for either a short or long period of time. In the latter case, the AOGV can be disassembled, stored or relocated to the next location requiring positive isolation. Once the blind is removed, the flange pair and pipework are restored to their post-intervention condition.

The AOGV minimizes the risk of spills and emissions by allowing for the insertion of blinds even while the system is pressurized, and the process product is intact.

AOGV offers benefits over hot tapping and line stopping, including simplicity, risk reduction, cost-effectiveness, safety, flexibility, compatibility, minimal disruption and regulatory compliance. The mechanical isolation tool creates a physical disconnection and positive isolation that enables activities such as vessel entry.

With a proven track record in the U.S. of successful isolations on crude lines, boiler feed pump systems and low-pressure flare lines in 2023, Izomax will expand its services in 2024.

Upcoming projects include conducting online heat exchanger isolation for inspection and repair at a Gulf Coast chemical plant, addressing refinery hydrogen line repairs, replacing safety valves on sphere tanks and completing capital tie-ins for a new unit.

For more information, visit izomax.com, email Mike McCue at mike@izomax.com or call (832) 205-2696.