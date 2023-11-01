Innovative access solutions revolutionize industry’s toughest jobs

When a job requires access solutions, hiring a service provider with extensive experience, a commitment to safety and an innovative mindset is critical for successful completion.

With over 30 years of experience designing, building and renting access solutions, ConTeras has the skills and expertise to tackle even the most complex access projects in the industry, delivering exceptional results that exceed client expectations.

From traditional scaffolding for largescale construction projects to custom solutions for internal boiler maintenance, ConTeras provides access system design and engineering, renting, erecting and dismantling services — all while ensuring OSHA compliance and exceeding the latest safety standards. ConTeras offers a variety of access solutions that can be customized to meet one’s project needs, including scaffolding, suspended scaffolding, stair towers, swing stages, mast climbers, personnel and material elevators, transport platforms, hoists and more.

Responding quickly to any need

Leveraging a large, widespread workforce trained to exceed industry safety and quality standards, as well as many strategically located staging areas around the country, ConTeras can quickly mobilize to complete projects.

The company also boasts a large inventory of company-owned equipment, allowing its team to quickly respond to customer needs without relying on third-party vendors to source equipment.

Bringing innovation to every project

ConTeras is committed to incorporating both tried-and-true approaches and the latest technologies to ensure safe, efficient and cost-effective solutions — on every project, every time. With a commitment to meeting each customer’s unique needs, ConTeras can design scaffolds using computer aided design drawings that can be shared on the jobsite, erect engineered scaffolds and incorporate virtual reality technology to enhance clients’ project planning experiences.

Exceeding customer expectations

Possessing an innovative customer-centric mindset that puts customer needs first, ConTeras customizes contracts and builds crews to fit the distinct specs of each project. Above all, ConTeras strives to build long-term partnerships with each customer built on trust, collaboration and mutual respect.

Come rise with us

The ConTeras company portfolio includes Incorp and ECRS. Incorp serves the refining, petrochemical, industrial power, pulp and paper, and gas processing industries. ECRS serves non-industrial customers, along with general contractors and owners supporting commercial construction.

ConTeras has successfully completed thousands of projects while maintaining its commitment to safety, quality and putting customer needs first.

Whether a company is looking for an industrial coatings contractor that can be trusted, or simply wanting to learn more about the ConTeras family of exceptional businesses, contact ConTeras to learn how it can help a project or business reach new heights.

For more information, visit conteras.com or call (812) 485-0035.