Growing industrial services company makes inroads in Gulf South

In the demanding industrial construction market, finding the ideal service company is no simple task.

The elements of safety, consistency, reliability and expertise are all major factors in determining with whom to partner.

From left are Pipe & Steel's Jeff Pruitt, Kylie Sparks, Leon Badeaux and Dakota Sparks.

Pipe & Steel Industrial is no ordinary industrial construction company. It is 100% Native American owned and was established in 1998 by Kylie Sparks. It has gained an impressive market share with all major players in the industry through a laser-focused approach to safety, quality and consistency. Pipe & Steel is a full-service industrial company that fabricates structural steel and pipe at its facility servicing the southern U.S. It specializes in emergency fabrication, turnarounds and capital projects. Here are a few reasons why it remains a reliable partner and has seen continuous growth for over 20 years.

One-stop industrial services provider. Pipe & Steel offers a unique capability by providing both structural fabrication and pipe fabrication for clients, facilitating improved communication on timelines and eliminating the need for third-party involvement. With a highly skilled workforce boasting low turnover rates, the company performs efficiently and productively, meeting clients’ specified time frames effectively.

Industrial safety. The company’s safety record and approach make it an easy choice for industrial clients. It maintains a comprehensive program for all employees, ensuring education and adaptation of evolving safety standards. Its approach and education methods ensure a safe workplace and equip employees with the best work practices and most up-to-date safety training. Pipe & Steel was awarded the Safest 70 Award eight years in a row by Louisiana Workers’ Compensation Corporation, showcasing its unwavering commitment to safety.

Looking through the lens at Pipe & Steel's fabrication shop, where it keeps safety, quality and consistency at the forefront.

Able and growing team. Pipe & Steel has a capable team of highly skilled professionals who rise to meet the challenges of its clients, day in and day out. The company offers a family-friendly work environment, acknowledging the vital role employees’ families play in sustaining its ongoing success. This fosters a consistent working environment, where longterm employment sustains expertise, ensuring that clients receive safe, productive and efficient service from employees.

Availability. Pipe & Steel has proven itself to be the emergency leader with 24/7 shop support. The team understands the importance of the emergencies in which they are tasked and carry R, U and S stamps for any boiler or vessel work in the field or shop. The company also procures materials at a faster rate than most competitors due to the frequency of emergencies it handles on a weekly basis.

Focused. Pipe & Steel knows what it excels in and sticks to it. The company can handle large jobs but doesn’t believe in conquering every project out there so focuses its expertise on medium-to-small jobs.

With more than 25 years of experience in both in-shop and onsite fabrication, along with specialty welding services, Pipe & Steel Industrial is committed to exceeding expectations in quality, safety, project time frames and product performance.

For more information, visit pipeandsteelindustrial.com.