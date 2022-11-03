Global leader for end-to-end fabrication & field services

ParFab has been dedicated to being a global leader for end-to-end fabrication, construction, mechanical, and maintenance solutions in the petrochemical, refining, renewable, syngas, and manufacturing industries since 2001.
With a vision to establish repeat business for long term growth and success, our mission is to provide uncompromising safety, quality, and successful completion of every project at a competitive price, on schedule, and to the absolute satisfaction of our customers.

Safety & HSE

The safety of ParFab employees and our clients is of the utmost importance in any job and in any situation. As such, we have ingrained a safety culture with our team to always meet or exceed industry standards.
Proactive safety measures
ParFab collects, analyzes, and develops recommendations by tracking 100+ lagging indicators and 250+ leading indicators, including Behavior Based Safety Observation, Field Audits, Safety and Toolbox Meetings, Job Safety Analysis (JSA), or our client’s preferred format. Leveraging Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), we identify trends and proactively create data-driven recommendations to mitigate potential incidents and at-risk behaviors.
Additionally, ParFab goes the extra mile by employing an Occupational Medicine Doctor, taking COVID-19 precautions, and engaging in an employee development program, “I’m engaged with Safety.”
Safety certifications and programs
- Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) Safety Training Evaluation Process (STEP)
- Association of Chemical Industry of Texas (ACIT)
- Louisiana Chemical Industry Alliance (LCIA)
- American Fuel & Petroleum Manufacturers (AFPM) Contractor Safety Awards
- Approved Department of Labor Apprenticeship Program
- AVETTA
- Houston Area Safety Council (HASC)
- ISNetWorld
- National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER)
- National Commission for the Certification of Crane Operators (NCCCO)
- National Compliance Management Service (NCMS)
- Canada Certificate of Recognition (COR)
Quality
ASME and National Board certified, ParFab remains committed to being a leader in product quality by taking an aggressive stand on quality control at every facet of every project. Through open communication and commitment to quality across ParFab, we continue to improve to prevent defects, reduce cost and increase value.
Maintaining excellence
Certified in accordance with SNT-TC-1A, full time inspectors complete daily checks of material prep, layouts, fit-ups, final welding, paint, refractory, and all required Nondestructive Examinations (NDE).
ParFab’s strong focus and commitment to offering quality fabricated products enables our team members to excel in quality while providing the following benefits:
- Timely Project Set up
- Proactively Monitoring eachTask
- Caliber Solutions
- Cost Reduction
- Quality Improvement and Training
- Corporate Support
Quality certifications and programs
- American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) “U”, “S”, “R”, “NB” Registration & Power Piping Capabilities; ASME B31.1 and ASME B31.3 (Power & Process Piping)
- National Board Inspection Code for Installation, Repairs and Alterations (NBIC)
- American Welding Society (AWS) Structural Steel Welding Codes
- American Petroleum Institute: API 1104, API 560, API 582, API 510
- API 936 for Installation & Inspection of Refractory Insulation
- Canadian Welding Bureau (CWB) Canadian Standards Association (CSA) Standard W47.1
- Alberta Safety Codes Act (SCA)
- Alberta Pressure Equipment Safety Regulation (APESR)
Experience
What started as a heater fabrication and installation company expanded into multiple locations providing a wide range of services including Mechanical Turnaround, Maintenance, Specialty Welding, and more such as a recent job installing 53,000 feet of process piping for a new paper mill in Kalamazoo, MI.
Chris Swinbank, CEO, stated, “We believe that our experienced craftsmen, combined with our exceptional quality, safety culture and efficient solutions position ParFab as a full service, single-source turnkey provider of fabrication, construction and maintenance in the petrochemical, refining, renewable, syngas and energy industries; a model that we have consistently proven successful both domestic and internationally."
New ParFab management. Same great execution.
In 2022, ParFab’s leadership team recruited industry experts and experienced leaders for roles including their CEO, VP of Industries, Field Services, Sales and Marketing, and Project Managers. All together, our leadership team brings together over 205 years of combined industry experience.
Now under new management, ParFab leverages their vast industry experience and strong financial backing to develop their field presence, shop capabilities, and service level for the complete satisfaction of their customers.
Facility and services
Our facilities function at the optimum capacity to confidently take on large-scale projects for customers worldwide.
- 100 Acres of accessible property
- 385,000 square feet of covered work area
- 200,000 square feet of uncovered work area
- Shop Lifting Capacity of 35 metric tons
- Yard Lifting Capacity of 200 metric tons
- 14’ x 24’ x 40’ Tall Tower for Vibra-Cast Refractory

Aerial view of Inola, OK, facilities
With headquarters in Inola, Oklahoma and a new facility in Baytown, Texas, ParFab is strategically located for maximum shipment efficiency and immediate access to rail, barge, and interstate highways, which enables the ability to consistently meet delivery dates and maintain our competitive position in the marketplace.
ParFab has performed field services and shipped fabricated equipment to at least 35 states, as well as Europe, Venezuela, Trinidad, Egypt, Canada, Chile, Saudi Arabia and the Netherlands.
Fabrication services
ParFab’s fabrication team provides steel fabrication, industrial coatings and refractory, and complex welding services for the petrochemical, refining, renewable energy, syngas, and power generation industries.
Fabrication areas of expertise
- Convection Modules
- Direct Fired Heaters
- HRSG Units
- Economizers
- Package Boilers
- Steam Methane Reformers
- Refractory Lined Components
- Coil Fabrication
- Castable Refractory
- Piping
- Structural Steel
- Insulation
- Shop Industrial Coatings
- Shop Blast & Paint Services
Fabrication success in numbers
- 250,000+ lbs. of Stainless Steel Annually
- 4,375,000+ lbs. of Carbon Steel Annually
- 205,000+ lbs. of Chrome Annually
- 17,170+ Pipe Welds Annually
- 2,700,000+ lbs. of Castable Refractory Annually
- 63,000+ lbs. of Ceramic Fiber Modules Annually
- 4,000,000+ square feet of Ceramic Fiber Blanket
- 610,000+ Installed Anchors
Field services
ParFab specializes in planned and emergency turnarounds by having an elite group of certified and highly trained team members ready to help at a moment’s notice. Leading with innovation and research, Parfab has a willingness to approach new projects and use the latest technology for each discipline.
Field areas of expertise
- General Turnaround & Mechanical Services (All types of Units)
- HF & SF Alky Unit Services
- Steam Methane Reformers – Erection & Revamp
- Process Heater & Units – Erection & Revamp
- Specialty Welding of High Alloy Materials
- Process Boiler Code Piping Fabrication & Installation
- Burner Replacement
- Refractory (i.e. Heaters, Boilers & FCC)
- Exchangers, Vessels, Tower & Drum Services
- Unit Process Piping Fabrication & Installation
- Heavy Rigging Projects
- Code Repairs
- Field Machining, Bolting & Torquing Services
- Convection Box Radiant Section
- On and offsite Planning and Scheduling
- On and offsite Material Management
Field services success in numbers
- 1.5 million Man-Hours in 2021
- TRIR .13 in 2021
- Headquartered in Inola, OK
- 4 Regional Offices located in Baytown, TX; Port Arthur, TX; Geismar, LA; Pelzer, SC
