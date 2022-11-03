Global leader for end-to-end fabrication & field services

ParFab has been dedicated to being a global leader for end-to-end fabrication, construction, mechanical, and maintenance solutions in the petrochemical, refining, renewable, syngas, and manufacturing industries since 2001.

With a vision to establish repeat business for long term growth and success, our mission is to provide uncompromising safety, quality, and successful completion of every project at a competitive price, on schedule, and to the absolute satisfaction of our customers.

The ParFab difference

Safety & HSE

Right the first time, safe every time!

The safety of ParFab employees and our clients is of the utmost importance in any job and in any situation. As such, we have ingrained a safety culture with our team to always meet or exceed industry standards.

Proactive safety measures

ParFab collects, analyzes, and develops recommendations by tracking 100+ lagging indicators and 250+ leading indicators, including Behavior Based Safety Observation, Field Audits, Safety and Toolbox Meetings, Job Safety Analysis (JSA), or our client’s preferred format. Leveraging Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), we identify trends and proactively create data-driven recommendations to mitigate potential incidents and at-risk behaviors.

Additionally, ParFab goes the extra mile by employing an Occupational Medicine Doctor, taking COVID-19 precautions, and engaging in an employee development program, “I’m engaged with Safety.”

Safety certifications and programs

Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) Safety Training Evaluation Process (STEP)

Association of Chemical Industry of Texas (ACIT)

Louisiana Chemical Industry Alliance (LCIA)

American Fuel & Petroleum Manufacturers (AFPM) Contractor Safety Awards

Approved Department of Labor Apprenticeship Program

AVETTA

Houston Area Safety Council (HASC)

ISNetWorld

National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER)

National Commission for the Certification of Crane Operators (NCCCO)

National Compliance Management Service (NCMS)

Canada Certificate of Recognition (COR)

Quality

ASME and National Board certified, ParFab remains committed to being a leader in product quality by taking an aggressive stand on quality control at every facet of every project. Through open communication and commitment to quality across ParFab, we continue to improve to prevent defects, reduce cost and increase value.

Maintaining excellence

Certified in accordance with SNT-TC-1A, full time inspectors complete daily checks of material prep, layouts, fit-ups, final welding, paint, refractory, and all required Nondestructive Examinations (NDE).

ParFab’s strong focus and commitment to offering quality fabricated products enables our team members to excel in quality while providing the following benefits:

Timely Project Set up

Proactively Monitoring eachTask

Caliber Solutions

Cost Reduction

Quality Improvement and Training

Corporate Support

Quality certifications and programs

American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) “U”, “S”, “R”, “NB” Registration & Power Piping Capabilities; ASME B31.1 and ASME B31.3 (Power & Process Piping)

National Board Inspection Code for Installation, Repairs and Alterations (NBIC)

American Welding Society (AWS) Structural Steel Welding Codes

American Petroleum Institute: API 1104, API 560, API 582, API 510

API 936 for Installation & Inspection of Refractory Insulation

Canadian Welding Bureau (CWB) Canadian Standards Association (CSA) Standard W47.1

Alberta Safety Codes Act (SCA)

Alberta Pressure Equipment Safety Regulation (APESR)

Experience

What started as a heater fabrication and installation company expanded into multiple locations providing a wide range of services including Mechanical Turnaround, Maintenance, Specialty Welding, and more such as a recent job installing 53,000 feet of process piping for a new paper mill in Kalamazoo, MI.

Chris Swinbank, CEO, stated, “We believe that our experienced craftsmen, combined with our exceptional quality, safety culture and efficient solutions position ParFab as a full service, single-source turnkey provider of fabrication, construction and maintenance in the petrochemical, refining, renewable, syngas and energy industries; a model that we have consistently proven successful both domestic and internationally."

New ParFab management. Same great execution.

In 2022, ParFab’s leadership team recruited industry experts and experienced leaders for roles including their CEO, VP of Industries, Field Services, Sales and Marketing, and Project Managers. All together, our leadership team brings together over 205 years of combined industry experience.

Now under new management, ParFab leverages their vast industry experience and strong financial backing to develop their field presence, shop capabilities, and service level for the complete satisfaction of their customers.

Facility and services

Our facilities function at the optimum capacity to confidently take on large-scale projects for customers worldwide.

100 Acres of accessible property

385,000 square feet of covered work area

200,000 square feet of uncovered work area

Shop Lifting Capacity of 35 metric tons

Yard Lifting Capacity of 200 metric tons

14’ x 24’ x 40’ Tall Tower for Vibra-Cast Refractory

Global leader for end-to-end fabrication & field services Aerial view of Inola, OK, facilities

With headquarters in Inola, Oklahoma and a new facility in Baytown, Texas, ParFab is strategically located for maximum shipment efficiency and immediate access to rail, barge, and interstate highways, which enables the ability to consistently meet delivery dates and maintain our competitive position in the marketplace.

ParFab has performed field services and shipped fabricated equipment to at least 35 states, as well as Europe, Venezuela, Trinidad, Egypt, Canada, Chile, Saudi Arabia and the Netherlands.

Fabrication services

ParFab’s fabrication team provides steel fabrication, industrial coatings and refractory, and complex welding services for the petrochemical, refining, renewable energy, syngas, and power generation industries.

Fabrication areas of expertise

Convection Modules

Direct Fired Heaters

HRSG Units

Economizers

Package Boilers

Steam Methane Reformers

Refractory Lined Components

Coil Fabrication

Castable Refractory

Piping

Structural Steel

Insulation

Shop Industrial Coatings

Shop Blast & Paint Services

Fabrication success in numbers

250,000+ lbs. of Stainless Steel Annually

4,375,000+ lbs. of Carbon Steel Annually

205,000+ lbs. of Chrome Annually

17,170+ Pipe Welds Annually

2,700,000+ lbs. of Castable Refractory Annually

63,000+ lbs. of Ceramic Fiber Modules Annually

4,000,000+ square feet of Ceramic Fiber Blanket

610,000+ Installed Anchors

Field services

ParFab specializes in planned and emergency turnarounds by having an elite group of certified and highly trained team members ready to help at a moment’s notice. Leading with innovation and research, Parfab has a willingness to approach new projects and use the latest technology for each discipline.

Field areas of expertise

General Turnaround & Mechanical Services (All types of Units)

HF & SF Alky Unit Services

Steam Methane Reformers – Erection & Revamp

Process Heater & Units – Erection & Revamp

Specialty Welding of High Alloy Materials

Process Boiler Code Piping Fabrication & Installation

Burner Replacement

Refractory (i.e. Heaters, Boilers & FCC)

Exchangers, Vessels, Tower & Drum Services

Unit Process Piping Fabrication & Installation

Heavy Rigging Projects

Code Repairs

Field Machining, Bolting & Torquing Services

Convection Box Radiant Section

On and offsite Planning and Scheduling

On and offsite Material Management

Field services success in numbers

1.5 million Man-Hours in 2021

TRIR .13 in 2021

Headquartered in Inola, OK

4 Regional Offices located in Baytown, TX; Port Arthur, TX; Geismar, LA; Pelzer, SC

Contact ParFab fabrication and field services

Our turnaround team excels at working efficiently. Our main objective is to provide uncompromised safety, quality, and production on every project at a competitive price and to the absolute satisfaction of our customers. Our goal is to establish a long term relationship with each of our clients for the continued growth of the company.

Call 918-543-6310 or visit our website at www.parfabcompanies.com.