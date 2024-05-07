Creating the perfect project environment

To have control before you can take control is key in our industry.

With the completion of tens of thousands of successful projects, DeHumidification Technologies (DH Tech) has proven it is possible to create the ideal environment necessary for any project.

DH Tech is a temporary climate-control company that focuses on humidity and temperature control. The company provides equipment and services for blasting and coating tanks and other confined spaces in the petrochemical, marine, power and municipal markets, among several others. DH Tech is also an industry expert when it comes to keeping the temperature in one's confined space safe and cool. Rentals are available on a short-term or long-term basis to meet the needs of a successful project. DH Tech has one of the largest ranges of desiccant- and refrigerant-style dehumidification equipment, as well as electric and indirect fired diesel heaters. The use of precise psychometrics, material density data and the known effects of ambient conditions enable DH Tech to handle any project.

DH Tech Co-Owner Brian Battle said one of the company's core competencies is its ability to take action for its customers on short notice, delivering equipment within hours of a customer's request. This is partly because all of DH Tech's technicians are trained to operate every piece of equipment it owns. Since DH Tech manufactures most of its own equipment, its technicians can be trained during the equipment's building phase.

According to Battle, DH Tech also strives to resolve problems before they happen by servicing its equipment after every job. Before any equipment leaves the shop, each piece undergoes an inspection to ensure no issues arise during operation. DH Tech is always prepared to go above and beyond for its customers. Battle recalled one instance in which the company was able to utilize an alternative fuel source to save a client tens of thousands of dollars.

"We always place serving the customer above all else and will continue to do so," Battle said. "We also enjoy seeing employees flourish and grow within the company. We have a great team, and our company's growth has created opportunities for them to grow as well. We take pride in the emergency services we provide, and we can send our equipment or technicians directly to their project within hours.

"Also, with our internal trucking fleet, we are able to move practically all of our equipment ourselves instead of using logistical carriers. By doing this, we cut the freight costs instead of utilizing third-party logistical companies and we can control when we get there," Battle added.

Dehumidification is essential to eliminate the negative effects of unpredictable weather. DH Tech's equipment can help maintain conditions inside a space to allow for several beneficial results. Creating ideal conditions for the coating application, speeding up the project, providing the best opportunity for a long-lasting, cost-effective coating system and meeting OSHA safety regulations are just a few of these benefits.

DH Tech will set up the equipment onsite to ensure it provides the optimum conditions for the project and, if needed, will stay until the job is completed. The company's innovative techniques, top-of-the-line equipment and wealth of knowledge come from over 100 years of hands-on experience and dependable 24/7/365 service, which helps customers achieve successful projects on time and under budget.

According to DH Tech Co-Owner Ken Armstrong, one of the company's primary competitive advantages is the amount of reinvestment it puts into its fleet and personnel.

"We continue to build new desiccant and refrigerant dehumidifiers, as well as electric, diesel, propane and natural gas heaters," Armstrong said. "We have developed and built — from 1,000 to 20,000 cubic feet per minute — units for cooling, heating and dehumidifying to control temperature and humidity in everything from storage tanks, reactors, buildings and control rooms to underground piping, temporary containments or enclosures and lunch tents. We have also dedicated resources to develop new technology for our industry and to better serve our customers."

For more information, visit rentdh.com or call (866) RENT-DHT [736-8348].