Answers for equipment, vehicle fleet management

Many facilities, worksites and contractors fall short of efficiently managing the maintenance, repair, inspection and inventory of their industrial vehicles and mobile equipment. In a recent webinar presented by United Rentals, attendees learned what a well-designed fleet management program should look like.

"Today's fleet operations at large industrial sites have a lot to manage, including inspections, vehicle maintenance, unplanned and third-party repairs, inventory management and, finally, what to buy, replace, own or rent," said Bret Kasubke, director of customer equipment solutions at United Rentals. "Only a few companies have systems designed for equipment operations, defined processes to support operational efficiencies, and the resources with the required capacity and aptitude to manage their own fleets effectively."

Kasubke, along with co-presenter Will Blazek, director of on-site operations at United Rentals, outlined a multi-phase model of an effective fleet management program, which includes maintenance services, parts and material management, well-defined systems and processes, and utilizing specialty fleet advisory services.

"On average, customers that have implemented this type of program have saved 20 percent when it comes to the total cost of equipment operations," Kasubke said.

The webinar also presented potential cost savings broken out into different categories, ranging from 10 percent to 50 percent in savings.

Blazek has worked directly with many industrial sites to implement a fleet management model.

"Once we're able to get a fleet listing of assets at the site and have a meeting to define a scope of work specific to the site's needs, we really become independent, with limited time requirements on the site's part," he added.

Watch the webinar on demand to learn more about how you can improve your mobile equipment and vehicle fleet management. Register at BICWebinars.com.

For more information or to schedule a no-cost site assessment, email bkasubke@ur.com or call (314) 393-1348.