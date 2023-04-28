Advanced NDT: Defining safe and accurate testing in 2023

The NDT market is projected to grow to $16.66 billion by 2029 and is quickly growing as the standard for testing asset integrity.

As this technology continues to develop, industry leaders are reaching beyond traditional NDT to develop advanced NDT, which takes this safer, more accurate and cost-effective technique even further. In 2023, innovators like TEAM are bringing the newest applications of advanced NDT.

TEAM has been leading advances in asset integrity solutions by putting safety, quality and innovation at the forefront of its operations. This has led the company to offer and develop some of the most cutting-edge technologies in the advanced NDT space.

By comparison to traditional NDT, advanced NDT provides more accurate and reliable inspections. Technologies such as phased array ultrasound (PAUT) or eddy current testing (ECT) deliver more intuitive displays, improved data presentation and generate inspection reports of higher value. It also requires a higher level of training and additional certifications which is why the advanced NDT industry is considered the best of the best. In addition to PAUT and ECT, TEAM offers a wide range of expertise and insight to advanced NDT industries.

Electromagnetic acoustic transducer (EMAT) is a high-speed, ultrasonic testing technique that uses electromagnetic acoustic transducers to screen pipes, tanks, vessels, heater tubes and other structures for flaw detection and corrosion/erosion.

Alternating current field measurement (ACFM) is a rapid, one-pass electromagnetic technique that detects surface cracks and pinpoints the location, length and depth of the defect.

Guided wave testing (GWT) provides a rapid volumetric screening assessment of metallic pipework, typically facilitating inspection of difficult-to-access locations.

Automated ultrasonics testing technologies include TOFD, pulse echo, corrosion mapping and phased array.

Computed radiography testing (CRT) produces digital images on reusable phosphorous plates with lower exposure requirements.

Near field testing (NFT) and NFT array inspect externally finned ferromagnetic tubing, or tubing in heat exchangers that have baffle supports too close together for other electromagnetic techniques.

Remote field current testing (RFT) and RFT array are extremely sensitive to wall thickness variation with near equal sensitivity to inside and outside surfaces.

Internal rotating inspection service (IRIS) is an ultrasonic method for detecting corrosion and pitting.

Pulsed eddy current (PEC) and PEC array inspect for CUI.

Laser measurement scanning for fitness facilitates fitness for service assessment, as well as an assessment on surface corrosion, dents or bulges where other NDE methods are not possible.

Magnetic flux leakage inspection (MFL) is ideal to inspect large ferromagnetic steel surfaces such as storage tank floors.

TEAM continues to define what safe and reliable asset integrity looks like. Located in over 20 countries, its reach and impact are evident.

For more information, visit info.teaminc.com/advanced-non-destructive-testing.