Textron Aviation announced the company is adding 16,000 square feet to its Interior Manufacturing Facility (IMF) to support growing demand for unique and custom Cessna and Beechcraft aircraft interiors.

Textron Aviation expands interior manufacturing facility in Kansas

Located in Wichita, the IMF campus is a state-of-the-art facility for aircraft interior manufacturing.

The expansion enables Textron Aviation to streamline production processes by centralizing machinery within the space to support efficient interior manufacturing for its entire lineup of Cessna Citation jets, as well as Beechcraft King Air and Cessna SkyCourier turboprop aircraft.

"Our highly skilled team designs each interior to create a customer’s ideal aircraft environment and experience, such as relaxation, innovation or productivity,” said Christi Tannahill, senior vice president, Customer Experience. “This expansion supports our team in exceeding our customer’s expectations with unmatched quality, craftsmanship and efficiency.”

The larger footprint allows the company to support new models like the Cessna Citation M2 Gen2, CJ4 Gen2, Cessna SkyCourier, Beechcraft King Air 360 and King Air 260. Two products currently in development — the Cessna Citation Ascend and the Beechcraft Denali — will also be supported at the IMF facility once entered into service.

“At Textron Aviation, our commitment to excellence, innovation and the future of flight is leading the aviation industry,” said Brad White, senior vice president, Operations. “Whether our employees work on the tip or the tail of an aircraft, or whether they’re part of the engineering, design, delivery or servicing of an aircraft, they join in our legacy of success.”

Consistent with the company’s commitment to sustainability, the facility upgrades include energy-saving LED lighting and high-efficiency systems. Construction on the expansion is expected to be completed mid-year 2024.