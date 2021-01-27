Six states accounted for more than half of U.S. jet fuel consumption in 2019

In 2019, more than half of the jet fuel consumed in the United States was consumed in California, Texas, Florida, New York, Illinois, and Georgia, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) State Energy Data System. These states are home to many of the nation’s busiest airports and headquarters for many of the largest U.S. airlines. The six states are also among the most populous, accounting for about 40% of the U.S. population in 2019.

Between 2010 and 2019, consumption of jet fuel increased by 22% in the United States. Combined jet fuel consumption in the six states with the highest consumption grew faster than the national average, increasing by 25%; the rest of the United States, as a whole, increased by 18%. Hawaii and most states along the Pacific Coast have seen larger percentage increases in jet fuel consumption than the national average.

More jet fuel is consumed in California than in any other state (17% of the 2019 national total), and the state’s jet fuel consumption increased by 37% from 2010 to 2019. Jet fuel consumption in Washington increased by 52%, in Hawaii by 37%, and in Oregon by 35%. Alaska was the only Pacific Coast state where jet fuel consumption declined during that time period (20%).

EIA recently improved its method for estimating U.S. jet fuel consumption by state. The new method uses unpublished airport data from Airlines for America, published airline data from the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics, and unpublished general aviation survey data from the Federal Aviation Administration. EIA applied this methodology to state-level jet fuel consumption estimates dating back to 2010; estimates before then were unchanged.

Principal contributor: Mickey Francis